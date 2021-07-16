TaskUs, Inc. (NASDAQ:TASK) Major Shareholder Sells $140,846,024.92 in Stock

TaskUs, Inc. (NASDAQ:TASK) major shareholder Fc Aggregator L.P. Bcp sold 6,478,658 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $21.74, for a total transaction of $140,846,024.92. Major shareholders that own more than 10% of a company’s stock are required to disclose their sales and purchases with the SEC.

NASDAQ:TASK opened at $29.87 on Friday. TaskUs, Inc. has a twelve month low of $27.06 and a twelve month high of $35.63. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59, a quick ratio of 1.84 and a current ratio of 1.84.

A number of brokerages have issued reports on TASK. Robert W. Baird began coverage on shares of TaskUs in a research report on Tuesday, July 6th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $40.00 price objective on the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group began coverage on shares of TaskUs in a research report on Tuesday, July 6th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $61.00 target price on the stock. BTIG Research began coverage on shares of TaskUs in a research report on Thursday, July 8th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $45.00 target price on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada assumed coverage on shares of TaskUs in a research report on Tuesday, July 6th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $43.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Bank of America started coverage on shares of TaskUs in a research note on Tuesday, July 6th. They set a “buy” rating and a $41.00 target price on the stock. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $43.00.

TaskUs, Inc provides outsourcing services to Internet companies worldwide. It offers digital customer experience that consists of omni-channel customer care services primarily delivered through digital channels; and other solutions, including customer care services for new product or market launches, trust and safety solutions, and customer acquisition solutions.

