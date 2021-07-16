Digitex City (DGTX) Trading Down 33.3% Over Last 7 Days

Digitex City (CURRENCY:DGTX) traded up 6.2% against the US dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 7:00 AM ET on July 16th. During the last week, Digitex City has traded down 33.3% against the US dollar. One Digitex City coin can currently be purchased for approximately $0.0135 or 0.00000057 BTC on major exchanges. Digitex City has a total market cap of $12.57 million and approximately $2.07 million worth of Digitex City was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003214 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded down 21% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded down 19.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded down 5.5% against the dollar and now trades at $15.26 or 0.00049043 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003214 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded 7.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.82 or 0.00002650 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 9.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $4.41 or 0.00014158 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded down 5.2% against the dollar and now trades at $255.71 or 0.00821537 BTC.

botXcoin (BOTX) traded down 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $1.84 or 0.00005918 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 7.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.11 or 0.00000349 BTC.

Digitex City Profile

Digitex City (CRYPTO:DGTX) is a coin. Its launch date was January 15th, 2018. Digitex City’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 931,035,715 coins. The official website for Digitex City is digitexcity.com . The official message board for Digitex City is digitexfutures.com/news . Digitex City’s official Twitter account is @DigitexFutures

According to CryptoCompare, “Based in Seychelles, Digitex Futures is a Commission-Free cryptocurrency Futures Trading. It allows its users (traders) to trade prices of cryptocurrencies (speculate) instead of effectively purchase them. In other words, users are able to stake a guess for the price direction (up or down) of a supported cryptocurrency, earning an income if the guess was right. At Digital Futures, stakes to make a guess or the income earnings for the correct speculation are paid with the DGTX token. The DGTX token is an Ethereum-based (ERC-20) cryptocurrency. It is the Digital Futures native currency and needed in all actions related to account balances as well as in trading profits and losses. “

Buying and Selling Digitex City

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Digitex City directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Digitex City should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Digitex City using one of the exchanges listed above.

