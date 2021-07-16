Miami Jewish Federatio Greater Sells 1,000,000 Shares of Red Violet, Inc. (NASDAQ:RDVT) Stock

Red Violet, Inc. (NASDAQ:RDVT) major shareholder Miami Jewish Federatio Greater sold 1,000,000 shares of Red Violet stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, June 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $19.75, for a total transaction of $19,750,000.00. Large shareholders that own 10% or more of a company’s stock are required to disclose their transactions with the SEC.

RDVT opened at $22.25 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03, a current ratio of 3.73 and a quick ratio of 3.73. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $21.45. Red Violet, Inc. has a twelve month low of $14.38 and a twelve month high of $28.89.

Red Violet (NASDAQ:RDVT) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, May 11th. The company reported ($0.05) earnings per share for the quarter. The business had revenue of $10.22 million during the quarter. Red Violet had a negative return on equity of 13.48% and a negative net margin of 16.65%.

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of RDVT. Trigran Investments Inc. grew its stake in Red Violet by 126.4% during the first quarter. Trigran Investments Inc. now owns 930,366 shares of the company’s stock valued at $17,137,000 after acquiring an additional 519,351 shares in the last quarter. Venator Capital Management Ltd. grew its stake in Red Violet by 149.7% in the 1st quarter. Venator Capital Management Ltd. now owns 218,460 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,828,000 after buying an additional 130,961 shares in the last quarter. Ophir Asset Management Pty Ltd grew its stake in Red Violet by 26.9% in the 1st quarter. Ophir Asset Management Pty Ltd now owns 588,857 shares of the company’s stock worth $10,952,000 after buying an additional 125,000 shares in the last quarter. Wasatch Advisors Inc. grew its stake in Red Violet by 11.5% in the 1st quarter. Wasatch Advisors Inc. now owns 324,927 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,985,000 after buying an additional 33,590 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company MN grew its stake in Red Violet by 46.5% in the 4th quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 73,408 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,917,000 after buying an additional 23,300 shares in the last quarter. 36.43% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Separately, TheStreet upgraded shares of Red Violet from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a research note on Tuesday, June 15th.

Red Violet Company Profile

Red Violet, Inc, a software and services company, specializes in proprietary technologies and applying analytical capabilities to deliver identity intelligence in the United States. It offers idiCORE, an investigative solution used to address various organizational challenges, which include due diligence, risk mitigation, identity authentication, and legislative compliance; and FOREWARN, an app-based solution that provides instant knowledge before face-to-face engagement with a consumer, and help professionals to identify and mitigate risk.

