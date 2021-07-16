Miami Jewish Federatio Greater Sells 1,000,000 Shares of Red Violet, Inc. (NASDAQ:RDVT) Stock

Red Violet, Inc. (NASDAQ:RDVT) major shareholder Miami Jewish Federatio Greater sold 1,000,000 shares of Red Violet stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, June 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $19.75, for a total transaction of $19,750,000.00. Large shareholders that own 10% or more of a company’s stock are required to disclose their transactions with the SEC.
RDVT opened at $22.25 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03, a current ratio of 3.73 and a quick ratio of 3.73. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $21.45. Red Violet, Inc. has a twelve month low of $14.38 and a twelve month high of $28.89.
Red Violet (NASDAQ:RDVT) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, May 11th. The company reported ($0.05) earnings per share for the quarter. The business had revenue of $10.22 million during the quarter. Red Violet had a negative return on equity of 13.48% and a negative net margin of 16.65%.
Separately, TheStreet upgraded shares of Red Violet from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a research note on Tuesday, June 15th.
Red Violet Company Profile
Red Violet, Inc, a software and services company, specializes in proprietary technologies and applying analytical capabilities to deliver identity intelligence in the United States. It offers idiCORE, an investigative solution used to address various organizational challenges, which include due diligence, risk mitigation, identity authentication, and legislative compliance; and FOREWARN, an app-based solution that provides instant knowledge before face-to-face engagement with a consumer, and help professionals to identify and mitigate risk.
