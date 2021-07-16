MediaAlpha (NYSE:MAX) Stock Rating Lowered by Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research cut shares of MediaAlpha (NYSE:MAX) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report sent to investors on Thursday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “MediaAlpha Inc. provides real-time programmatic technology platform specializing in vertical search and metasearch. MediaAlpha Inc. is based in SEATTLE. “

A number of other equities research analysts have also recently weighed in on MAX. upgraded MediaAlpha from a neutral rating to a buy rating and lowered their price target for the stock from $62.00 to $45.00 in a report on Tuesday, May 18th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded MediaAlpha from a neutral rating to an overweight rating and set a $50.00 price target on the stock in a report on Friday, April 23rd. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods began coverage on MediaAlpha in a research note on Tuesday, June 8th. They issued an outperform rating and a $53.00 target price on the stock. Citigroup raised MediaAlpha from a neutral rating to a buy rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 18th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity reduced their target price on MediaAlpha from $75.00 to $70.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, May 14th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has an average rating of Buy and an average target price of $50.25.

MAX opened at $32.72 on Thursday. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $40.22. MediaAlpha has a 1-year low of $21.62 and a 1-year high of $70.33.

MediaAlpha (NYSE:MAX) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 13th. The company reported $0.04 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.03 by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $173.59 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $172.99 million. Analysts expect that MediaAlpha will post 0.14 earnings per share for the current year.

In other MediaAlpha news, Director Pamela Thomas-Graham sold 75,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, May 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $91.92, for a total transaction of $6,894,000.00. Also, insider Eugene Nonko sold 32,152 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, May 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $40.56, for a total value of $1,304,085.12. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 271,791 shares in the company, valued at approximately $11,023,842.96. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 283,214 shares of company stock worth $17,305,713.

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. BlackRock Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of MediaAlpha during the 4th quarter worth $34,781,000. Bank of New York Mellon Corp acquired a new stake in shares of MediaAlpha during the 4th quarter worth $1,283,000. Wells Fargo & Company MN acquired a new stake in shares of MediaAlpha during the 4th quarter worth $220,000. Rhumbline Advisers acquired a new stake in shares of MediaAlpha during the 4th quarter worth $363,000. Finally, Citigroup Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of MediaAlpha during the 4th quarter worth $79,000. 60.97% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

MediaAlpha, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates insurance customer acquisition platform in the United States. Its real-time customer acquisition and predictive analytics platform allows insurance carriers, distributors, and other clients to acquire customers and optimize customer acquisition in various verticals of property and casualty insurance, health insurance, and life insurance.

