Lucira Health (NASDAQ:LHDX) Upgraded to “Buy” by Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Lucira Health (NASDAQ:LHDX) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research note issued to investors on Thursday, Zacks.com reports. Zacks Investment Research currently has $7.50 target price on the stock.

According to Zacks, “Lucira Health Inc. is a medical technology company. It is focused on the development and commercialization of transformative and infectious disease test kits. Lucira Health Inc. is based in Emeryville, California. “

A number of other analysts also recently issued reports on the company. William Blair reaffirmed a market perform rating on shares of Lucira Health in a report on Monday, May 10th. Bank of America reissued an underperform rating and issued a $9.00 target price on shares of Lucira Health in a report on Monday, April 19th.

Shares of NASDAQ LHDX opened at $6.31 on Thursday. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $5.60. Lucira Health has a 1 year low of $4.23 and a 1 year high of $37.99.

Lucira Health (NASDAQ:LHDX) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 13th. The company reported ($0.54) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.34) by ($0.20). The business had revenue of $4.52 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.30 million. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Lucira Health will post -1.34 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of LHDX. EPIQ Capital Group LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Lucira Health in the 1st quarter valued at about $160,127,000. Federated Hermes Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Lucira Health in the 1st quarter valued at about $6,955,000. BlackRock Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Lucira Health in the 1st quarter valued at about $5,682,000. JS Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in Lucira Health in the 1st quarter valued at about $4,840,000. Finally, Board of Trustees of The Leland Stanford Junior University acquired a new position in Lucira Health in the 1st quarter valued at about $4,558,000. 50.00% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Lucira Health

Lucira Health, Inc, a medical technology company, focuses on the development and commercialization of infectious disease test kits. It develops a testing platform that produces molecular testing services. The company offers LUCIRA COVID-19 All-In-One Test Kit, a COVID-19 test kit; and develops influenza A and B viruses test kits.

