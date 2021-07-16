Qualtrics International Inc. (NYSE:XM) Expected to Announce Earnings of -$0.02 Per Share

Analysts expect Qualtrics International Inc. (NYSE:XM) to announce earnings per share (EPS) of ($0.02) for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Seven analysts have issued estimates for Qualtrics International’s earnings, with estimates ranging from ($0.03) to ($0.02). The firm is expected to report its next quarterly earnings report after the market closes on Tuesday, July 20th.

On average, analysts expect that Qualtrics International will report full year earnings of ($0.11) per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.13) to ($0.10). For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the firm will report earnings of ($0.10) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.14) to ($0.04). Zacks’ EPS averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that cover Qualtrics International.

Qualtrics International (NYSE:XM) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 20th. The company reported $0.01 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.03) by $0.04. The business had revenue of $238.60 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $227.39 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted ($0.08) earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 35.5% on a year-over-year basis.

XM has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Barclays upped their target price on Qualtrics International from $35.00 to $41.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 22nd. Bank of America upgraded shares of Qualtrics International from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their target price for the stock from $43.00 to $45.00 in a report on Wednesday, May 19th. BMO Capital Markets raised Qualtrics International from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and raised their price target for the company from $38.00 to $45.00 in a research report on Thursday, April 22nd. Oppenheimer cut their price objective on Qualtrics International from $57.00 to $51.00 in a research report on Wednesday, May 19th. Finally, Raymond James lowered their target price on Qualtrics International from $55.00 to $45.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, April 22nd. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $47.78.

Shares of NYSE XM opened at $35.12 on Friday. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $35.03. Qualtrics International has a 52 week low of $29.36 and a 52 week high of $57.28. The firm has a market cap of $17.95 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of -54.88.

In other Qualtrics International news, CFO Robert W. Bachman sold 5,885 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $35.48, for a total value of $208,799.80. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 515,436 shares in the company, valued at $18,287,669.28. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, President Chris Beckstead sold 17,233 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $35.48, for a total value of $611,426.84. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 224,496 shares of company stock worth $7,965,118. 1.30% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. BlackRock Inc. bought a new position in Qualtrics International during the 1st quarter valued at about $60,102,000. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC bought a new position in shares of Qualtrics International in the first quarter valued at approximately $1,197,000. The PNC Financial Services Group Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Qualtrics International in the 1st quarter worth approximately $37,000. HBK Investments L P bought a new stake in Qualtrics International during the 1st quarter worth approximately $6,582,000. Finally, Kelly Lawrence W & Associates Inc. CA acquired a new stake in Qualtrics International during the 1st quarter valued at $99,000. 13.85% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Qualtrics International Company Profile

Qualtrics International Inc provides an experience management platform for organizations to design, manage, and improve customer, employee, product, and brand experiences of businesses. The company offers Qualtrics XM Platform, a system of action that allows organizations to design new breakthrough experiences; and continuously improve broken experiences through identifying issues, addressing the root cause, and then overhauling processes before they manifest as lower trending satisfaction scores.

