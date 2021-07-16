Inovio Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:INO) Stock Rating Upgraded by Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Inovio Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:INO) from a strong sell rating to a hold rating in a report issued on Thursday morning, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Inovio Pharmaceuticals, Inc., formerly known as Inovio Biomedical Corporation, is engaged in the discovery, development, and delivery of a new generation of vaccines, called DNA vaccines, focused on cancers and infectious diseases. The Company’s electroporation DNA delivery technology uses brief, controlled electrical pulses to increase cellular DNA vaccine uptake. Inovio’s clinical programs include human papillomavirus (HPV)/cervical cancer (therapeutic), avian influenza (preventative), hepatitis C virus (HCV) and human immunodeficiency virus (HIV) vaccines. It is advancing preclinical research for a universal seasonal/pandemic influenza vaccine. The Company’s partners and collaborators include University of Pennsylvania, National Microbiology Laboratory of the Public Health Agency of Canada, NIAID, Merck, ChronTech, University of Southampton, and HIV Vaccines Trial Network. Inovio Pharmaceuticals, Inc. is headquartered in Blue Bell, Pennsylvania. “

Several other brokerages also recently issued reports on INO. Piper Sandler cut their price objective on Inovio Pharmaceuticals from $7.00 to $6.00 and set a neutral rating for the company in a research report on Monday, May 10th. Oppenheimer restated a buy rating and set a $35.00 price objective on shares of Inovio Pharmaceuticals in a research report on Friday, July 2nd. HC Wainwright restated a hold rating on shares of Inovio Pharmaceuticals in a research report on Friday, April 16th. Jefferies Financial Group began coverage on Inovio Pharmaceuticals in a research report on Thursday, June 24th. They set a hold rating and a $9.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Bank of America began coverage on Inovio Pharmaceuticals in a research report on Tuesday, March 23rd. They set a neutral rating and a $13.00 price objective for the company. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. The stock has an average rating of Hold and an average price target of $14.89.

INO stock opened at $8.00 on Thursday. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $8.05. Inovio Pharmaceuticals has a 12-month low of $5.81 and a 12-month high of $27.95. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02, a current ratio of 14.17 and a quick ratio of 14.17.

Inovio Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:INO) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 10th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.27) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.18) by ($0.09). Inovio Pharmaceuticals had a negative net margin of 2,916.64% and a negative return on equity of 39.16%. The company had revenue of $0.40 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.06 million. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 69.2% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts forecast that Inovio Pharmaceuticals will post -1.06 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, COO Jacqueline Elizabeth Shea sold 38,535 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, June 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $10.01, for a total transaction of $385,735.35. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer now directly owns 21,592 shares in the company, valued at approximately $216,135.92. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, Director David B. Weiner sold 26,583 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, April 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $8.57, for a total value of $227,816.31. Following the sale, the director now owns 877,719 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $7,522,051.83. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 131,231 shares of company stock worth $1,224,011. Corporate insiders own 2.90% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. LPL Financial LLC increased its holdings in shares of Inovio Pharmaceuticals by 2.2% during the 4th quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 45,968 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $407,000 after buying an additional 976 shares during the last quarter. Mayflower Financial Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of Inovio Pharmaceuticals by 4.6% during the 1st quarter. Mayflower Financial Advisors LLC now owns 30,402 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $282,000 after buying an additional 1,326 shares during the last quarter. US Bancorp DE increased its holdings in shares of Inovio Pharmaceuticals by 21.9% during the 1st quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 8,576 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $80,000 after buying an additional 1,540 shares during the last quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Inovio Pharmaceuticals by 12.7% during the 1st quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. now owns 14,150 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $131,000 after buying an additional 1,590 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Principal Financial Group Inc. increased its holdings in Inovio Pharmaceuticals by 2.3% in the 1st quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 76,723 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $712,000 after purchasing an additional 1,694 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 35.08% of the company’s stock.

About Inovio Pharmaceuticals

Inovio Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a biotechnology company, focuses on the discovery, development, and commercialization of DNA medicines to treat and protect people from diseases associated with human papillomavirus (HPV), cancer, and infectious diseases. Its DNA medicines platform uses precisely designed SynCon optimized plasmids that have ability to help break the immune system's tolerance of cancerous or infected cells and facilitate cross-strain protection against unmatched and matched pathogen variants.

