Traders Buy High Volume of SciPlay Call Options (NASDAQ:SCPL)

SciPlay Co. (NASDAQ:SCPL) was the recipient of some unusual options trading activity on Thursday. Stock traders acquired 14,868 call options on the stock. This is an increase of 1,324% compared to the typical volume of 1,044 call options.

Shares of NASDAQ SCPL opened at $16.98 on Friday. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $16.91. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.17 billion, a PE ratio of 17.26 and a beta of 0.39. SciPlay has a 1 year low of $11.76 and a 1 year high of $21.74.

SciPlay (NASDAQ:SCPL) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, May 9th. The company reported $0.21 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.24 by ($0.03). The firm had revenue of $151.10 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $144.62 million. SciPlay had a return on equity of 5.31% and a net margin of 3.54%. On average, analysts forecast that SciPlay will post 0.94 earnings per share for the current year.

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on SCPL shares. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of SciPlay from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 26th. TheStreet raised shares of SciPlay from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Friday, May 28th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $20.06.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in SCPL. BlackRock Inc. boosted its position in shares of SciPlay by 84.4% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,598,877 shares of the company’s stock worth $42,049,000 after acquiring an additional 1,189,785 shares during the last quarter. Hein Park Capital Management LP boosted its position in shares of SciPlay by 49.6% during the first quarter. Hein Park Capital Management LP now owns 1,611,472 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,074,000 after acquiring an additional 534,408 shares during the last quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company boosted its position in shares of SciPlay by 16.1% during the first quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 922,496 shares of the company’s stock worth $14,926,000 after acquiring an additional 128,123 shares during the last quarter. SG Capital Management LLC boosted its position in shares of SciPlay by 75.7% during the fourth quarter. SG Capital Management LLC now owns 594,704 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,237,000 after acquiring an additional 256,259 shares during the last quarter. Finally, BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA bought a new position in shares of SciPlay during the first quarter worth $9,521,000. 16.62% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About SciPlay

SciPlay Corporation develops, markets, and operates a portfolio of social games for mobile and web platforms worldwide. It offers seven games, which include social casino games, such as Jackpot Party Casino, Gold Fish Casino, Hot Shot Casino, and Quick Hit Slots, as well as casual games comprising MONOPOLY Slots, Bingo Showdown, and 88 Fortunes Slots.

