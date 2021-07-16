Teleflex Target of Unusually High Options Trading (NYSE:TFX)

Teleflex Incorporated (NYSE:TFX) was the target of some unusual options trading activity on Thursday. Traders bought 1,859 put options on the company. This is an increase of approximately 781% compared to the average volume of 211 put options.

A number of research firms have recently weighed in on TFX. Jefferies Financial Group restated a “buy” rating and issued a $485.00 price target on shares of Teleflex in a report on Wednesday, June 2nd. SVB Leerink reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Teleflex in a research note on Sunday, May 23rd. Needham & Company LLC started coverage on shares of Teleflex in a research note on Friday, July 9th. They set a “buy” rating and a $486.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on shares of Teleflex from $450.00 to $478.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, April 30th. Nine investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $467.00.

Shares of NYSE TFX opened at $376.20 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $17.58 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 38.56, a PEG ratio of 2.97 and a beta of 1.19. The business has a fifty day moving average of $402.61. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.68, a quick ratio of 1.71 and a current ratio of 2.71. Teleflex has a one year low of $312.33 and a one year high of $449.38.

Teleflex (NYSE:TFX) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 29th. The medical technology company reported $2.87 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.44 by $0.43. The company had revenue of $633.93 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $621.28 million. Teleflex had a net margin of 10.98% and a return on equity of 15.71%. As a group, research analysts predict that Teleflex will post 12.76 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, June 15th. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 14th were paid a dividend of $0.34 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, May 13th. This represents a $1.36 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.36%. Teleflex’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 12.75%.

In other news, VP Cameron P. Hicks sold 3,476 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $395.86, for a total value of $1,376,009.36. Following the sale, the vice president now directly owns 10,280 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,069,440.80. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director Stephen K. M.D. Klasko sold 3,564 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, July 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $422.55, for a total transaction of $1,505,968.20. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 4,988 shares in the company, valued at $2,107,679.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 9,424 shares of company stock worth $3,825,231 in the last three months. Insiders own 1.34% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in TFX. Vantage Consulting Group Inc acquired a new stake in Teleflex during the 4th quarter worth $26,000. Logan Capital Management Inc. acquired a new stake in Teleflex during the 1st quarter worth $31,000. Freedman Financial Associates Inc. acquired a new stake in Teleflex during the 4th quarter worth $53,000. Meeder Asset Management Inc. boosted its stake in Teleflex by 195.7% during the 1st quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 139 shares of the medical technology company’s stock worth $58,000 after purchasing an additional 92 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Barrett Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in Teleflex during the 1st quarter worth $59,000. 90.03% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Teleflex Company Profile

Teleflex Incorporated designs, develops, manufactures, and supplies single-use medical devices for common diagnostic and therapeutic procedures in critical care and surgical applications worldwide. It provides vascular access products that comprise Arrow branded catheters, catheter navigation and tip positioning systems, and intraosseous access systems for the administration of intravenous therapies, the measurement of blood pressure, and the withdrawal of blood samples through a single puncture site.

