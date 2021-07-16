The Macerich Company Expected to Earn Q3 2021 Earnings of $0.45 Per Share (NYSE:MAC)

The Macerich Company (NYSE:MAC) – Equities researchers at Jefferies Financial Group lowered their Q3 2021 earnings per share estimates for shares of The Macerich in a research report issued on Thursday, July 15th. Jefferies Financial Group analyst L. Tsai now anticipates that the real estate investment trust will post earnings per share of $0.45 for the quarter, down from their prior estimate of $0.46. Jefferies Financial Group currently has a “Hold” rating and a $19.00 price objective on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group also issued estimates for The Macerich’s Q4 2021 earnings at $0.51 EPS.

Several other research firms also recently weighed in on MAC. Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on The Macerich from $12.00 to $13.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a report on Friday, June 11th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Mizuho increased their price target on The Macerich from $8.50 to $12.50 in a report on Thursday, April 15th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised The Macerich from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their price target for the stock from $20.00 to $24.00 in a report on Monday, June 28th. Scotiabank increased their price target on The Macerich from $16.00 to $19.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a report on Monday, June 28th. Finally, Truist Securities increased their price target on The Macerich from $14.00 to $15.00 in a report on Monday, March 22nd. Six analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. The Macerich presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $15.58.

MAC stock opened at $17.61 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.16 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.68, a P/E/G ratio of 6.24 and a beta of 2.06. The Macerich has a twelve month low of $6.42 and a twelve month high of $25.99. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $16.61. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.01, a current ratio of 4.36 and a quick ratio of 4.36.

The Macerich (NYSE:MAC) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 11th. The real estate investment trust reported ($0.40) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.20) by ($0.20). The firm had revenue of $190.40 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $185.08 million. The Macerich had a negative net margin of 40.20% and a negative return on equity of 11.74%. The Macerich’s revenue was down 16.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.05 earnings per share.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, June 3rd. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 7th were issued a $0.15 dividend. This represents a $0.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.41%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, May 6th. The Macerich’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 27.78%.

In other The Macerich news, Director Steven L. Soboroff sold 2,103 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, July 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $18.04, for a total value of $37,938.12. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 38,954 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $702,730.16. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CAO Christopher J. Zecchini sold 2,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, June 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $17.27, for a total value of $43,175.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 11,460 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $197,914.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 1.94% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. purchased a new position in shares of The Macerich in the first quarter valued at $92,000. NEXT Financial Group Inc increased its position in shares of The Macerich by 865.4% in the first quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc now owns 2,510 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $29,000 after buying an additional 2,250 shares in the last quarter. Signaturefd LLC increased its position in shares of The Macerich by 150.8% in the first quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 2,809 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $33,000 after buying an additional 1,689 shares in the last quarter. Eaton Vance Management purchased a new position in shares of The Macerich in the first quarter valued at $70,000. Finally, CWM LLC increased its position in shares of The Macerich by 100,920.0% in the first quarter. CWM LLC now owns 10,102 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $118,000 after buying an additional 10,092 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 75.56% of the company’s stock.

About The Macerich

Macerich is a fully integrated, self-managed and self-administered real estate investment trust, which focuses on the acquisition, leasing, management, development and redevelopment of regional malls throughout the United States. Macerich currently owns 51 million square feet of real estate consisting primarily of interests in 47 regional shopping centers.

