Minto Apartment Real Estate Invt Trust (TSE:MI.UN) Hits New 12-Month High at $25.07

Minto Apartment Real Estate Invt Trust (TSE:MI.UN) hit a new 52-week high during trading on Wednesday . The company traded as high as C$25.07 and last traded at C$24.96, with a volume of 32713 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at C$24.72.

A number of equities research analysts have recently commented on the stock. BMO Capital Markets increased their target price on shares of Minto Apartment Real Estate Invt Trust from C$23.00 to C$24.50 in a research report on Wednesday, June 16th. TD Securities raised their price objective on shares of Minto Apartment Real Estate Invt Trust from C$26.00 to C$27.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, June 28th. Royal Bank of Canada raised their price objective on shares of Minto Apartment Real Estate Invt Trust from C$25.00 to C$25.50 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 16th. Finally, Raymond James upgraded shares of Minto Apartment Real Estate Invt Trust from an “outperform” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and raised their price objective for the stock from C$25.00 to C$26.00 in a research report on Monday, May 10th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, two have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. Minto Apartment Real Estate Invt Trust currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of C$23.97.

The company has a market cap of C$904.34 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.69. The company has a current ratio of 0.61, a quick ratio of 0.04 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 103.74. The firm has a 50-day moving average of C$22.77.

Minto Apartment Real Estate Investment Trust is an unincorporated, open-ended real estate investment trust established pursuant to a declaration of trust under the laws of the Province of Ontario to own income-producing multi-residential properties located in urban markets in Canada. The REIT owns a portfolio of high-quality income-producing multi-residential rental properties located in Toronto, Ottawa, Calgary and Edmonton.

