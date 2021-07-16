Grid Dynamics (NASDAQ:GDYN) Sets New 52-Week High at $21.04

Shares of Grid Dynamics Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:GDYN) hit a new 52-week high on Wednesday . The company traded as high as $21.04 and last traded at $20.95, with a volume of 4607 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at $20.01.

A number of brokerages have weighed in on GDYN. Cantor Fitzgerald reaffirmed an “overweight” rating on shares of Grid Dynamics in a report on Tuesday, May 4th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Grid Dynamics from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, July 8th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC raised their target price on Grid Dynamics from $22.00 to $23.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, July 9th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $18.00.

Get Grid Dynamics alerts:

The stock has a market capitalization of $1.03 billion, a P/E ratio of 219.11 and a beta of 0.85. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $17.03.

Grid Dynamics (NASDAQ:GDYN) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, May 6th. The company reported $0.05 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.03 by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $39.13 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $35.35 million. Grid Dynamics had a positive return on equity of 3.61% and a negative net margin of 8.53%. Equities research analysts forecast that Grid Dynamics Holdings, Inc. will post 0.17 EPS for the current year.

In other news, Director Eric Benhamou sold 126,761 shares of Grid Dynamics stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $15.30, for a total value of $1,939,443.30. Also, major shareholder Teamsun Technology Co. Beijing sold 4,800,000 shares of Grid Dynamics stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, July 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $15.03, for a total value of $72,144,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 5,131,630 shares of company stock worth $77,360,689 over the last ninety days. Company insiders own 15.60% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Royal Bank of Canada raised its position in shares of Grid Dynamics by 54.1% in the 1st quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 2,298 shares of the company’s stock worth $37,000 after acquiring an additional 807 shares in the last quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC increased its position in Grid Dynamics by 26.0% in the 1st quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 193,127 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,077,000 after buying an additional 39,912 shares in the last quarter. Brown Advisory Inc. bought a new stake in Grid Dynamics in the 1st quarter valued at about $5,564,000. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership increased its position in Grid Dynamics by 27.3% in the 1st quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 251,987 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,014,000 after buying an additional 54,107 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Algert Global LLC increased its position in Grid Dynamics by 11.5% in the 1st quarter. Algert Global LLC now owns 25,529 shares of the company’s stock valued at $407,000 after buying an additional 2,630 shares in the last quarter. 47.72% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Grid Dynamics (NASDAQ:GDYN)

Grid Dynamics Holdings, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides enterprise-level digital transformation services for Fortune 1000 corporations in the United States, and Central and Eastern European countries. It works in collaboration with its clients on digital transformation initiatives that cover strategy consulting, early prototypes, and enterprise-scale delivery of new digital platforms.

See Also: Portfolio Manager

Receive News & Ratings for Grid Dynamics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Grid Dynamics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.