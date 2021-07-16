Centrais Elétricas Brasileiras S.A. – Eletrobrás (NYSE:EBR) Shares Up 3.4%

Centrais Elétricas Brasileiras S.A. – Eletrobrás (NYSE:EBR) shot up 3.4% during trading on Wednesday . The company traded as high as $8.75 and last traded at $8.70. 30,839 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 97% from the average session volume of 1,105,909 shares. The stock had previously closed at $8.41.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Centrais Elétricas Brasileiras S.A. – Eletrobrás from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday.

The stock has a market cap of $13.54 billion, a PE ratio of 11.42 and a beta of 0.94. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $8.41. The company has a quick ratio of 1.77, a current ratio of 1.79 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52.

Centrais Elétricas Brasileiras S.A. – Eletrobrás (NYSE:EBR) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Friday, May 7th. The utilities provider reported $0.18 earnings per share for the quarter. Centrais Elétricas Brasileiras S.A. – Eletrobrás had a net margin of 25.28% and a return on equity of 10.13%. The business had revenue of $666.65 million during the quarter. As a group, analysts expect that Centrais Elétricas Brasileiras S.A. – Eletrobrás will post 0.63 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a dividend, which was paid on Thursday, May 13th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, May 13th were given a dividend of $0.155 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, May 12th. Centrais Elétricas Brasileiras S.A. – Eletrobrás’s dividend payout ratio is presently 80.00%.

Centrais Elétricas Brasileiras S.A. – Eletrobrás Company Profile (NYSE:EBR)

Centrais ElÃ©tricas Brasileiras SA – Eletrobras, through its subsidiaries, engages in the generation, transmission, and distribution of electricity in Brazil. The company generates electricity through hydroelectric, thermal, nuclear, wind, and solar plants. As of December 31, 2020, it owned and operated 31 hydroelectric plants with a total installed capacity of 50,648 megawatts; seven thermal plants, including coal, and oil and gas power generation units with a total installed capacity of 1,595 megawatts; and two nuclear power plants comprising Angra I with an installed capacity of 640 megawatts and Angra II with an installed capacity of 1,350 megawatts.

