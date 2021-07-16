Sprinklr (NYSE:CXM) Stock Price Down 7.5%

Sprinklr, Inc. (NYSE:CXM) traded down 7.5% on Wednesday . The company traded as low as $20.00 and last traded at $20.50. 15,638 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 99% from the average session volume of 2,714,739 shares. The stock had previously closed at $22.16.

In other news, CEO Ragy Thomas purchased 31,250 shares of Sprinklr stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 25th. The stock was bought at an average price of $16.00 per share, with a total value of $500,000.00. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, major shareholder Iconiq Strategic Partners Ii, purchased 157,720 shares of Sprinklr stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 25th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $16.00 per share, with a total value of $2,523,520.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders have purchased 1,262,701 shares of company stock valued at $20,203,216 in the last three months. 8.00% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Sprinklr Company Profile (NYSE:CXM)

Sprinklr, Inc develops and provides a cloud-based unified customer experience management platform for enterprises worldwide. It enables organizations to do marketing, advertising, research, care, sales, and engagement across modern channels, including social, messaging, chat, and text through its unified customer experience management software platform.

