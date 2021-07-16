B. Riley Comments on AMC Entertainment Holdings, Inc.’s Q2 2021 Earnings (NYSE:AMC)

AMC Entertainment Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:AMC) – Research analysts at B. Riley cut their Q2 2021 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for shares of AMC Entertainment in a research note issued on Wednesday, July 14th. B. Riley analyst E. Wold now forecasts that the company will earn ($0.83) per share for the quarter, down from their prior forecast of ($0.81). B. Riley currently has a “Neutral” rating and a $16.00 target price on the stock. B. Riley also issued estimates for AMC Entertainment’s Q3 2021 earnings at ($0.46) EPS, Q4 2021 earnings at ($0.16) EPS, Q1 2022 earnings at ($0.38) EPS, FY2022 earnings at ($0.78) EPS, Q1 2023 earnings at ($0.22) EPS and Q2 2023 earnings at ($0.03) EPS.

AMC Entertainment (NYSE:AMC) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, May 5th. The company reported ($1.42) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($1.30) by ($0.12). The firm had revenue of $148.30 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $161.18 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted ($2.22) earnings per share. The business’s revenue was down 84.2% compared to the same quarter last year.

Other research analysts also recently issued research reports about the stock. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of AMC Entertainment from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 30th. Loop Capital reiterated a “sell” rating and set a $1.00 price target on shares of AMC Entertainment in a research report on Wednesday, April 7th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and four have assigned a hold rating to the stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $6.33.

AMC opened at $36.00 on Friday. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $38.22. AMC Entertainment has a twelve month low of $1.91 and a twelve month high of $72.62. The company has a market cap of $16.21 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.68 and a beta of 1.28.

In other AMC Entertainment news, CMO Stephen A. Colanero sold 2,495 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $60.84, for a total transaction of $151,795.80. Following the transaction, the chief marketing officer now directly owns 91,384 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,559,802.56. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director Gary Locke sold 1,843 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $58.14, for a total transaction of $107,152.02. Following the transaction, the director now owns 17,722 shares in the company, valued at $1,030,357.08. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 190,415 shares of company stock worth $6,950,999. Corporate insiders own 0.58% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd. acquired a new position in AMC Entertainment during the 4th quarter valued at about $27,000. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. increased its stake in shares of AMC Entertainment by 281.6% in the 1st quarter. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. now owns 2,900 shares of the company’s stock valued at $30,000 after acquiring an additional 2,140 shares during the last quarter. Glassman Wealth Services increased its stake in shares of AMC Entertainment by 207.6% in the 1st quarter. Glassman Wealth Services now owns 3,156 shares of the company’s stock valued at $32,000 after acquiring an additional 2,130 shares during the last quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of AMC Entertainment in the 4th quarter valued at about $36,000. Finally, Sowell Financial Services LLC increased its stake in shares of AMC Entertainment by 44.4% in the 1st quarter. Sowell Financial Services LLC now owns 4,332 shares of the company’s stock valued at $39,000 after acquiring an additional 1,332 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 25.56% of the company’s stock.

AMC Entertainment Holdings, Inc, through its subsidiaries, involved in the theatrical exhibition business. The company owns, operates, or has interests in theatres. As of March 12, 2021, it operated approximately 1000 theatres and 10,700 screens in the United States and internationally. The company was founded in 1920 and is headquartered in Leawood, Kansas.

