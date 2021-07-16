Wolfe Research Lowers Mplx (NYSE:MPLX) to Market Perform

Mplx (NYSE:MPLX) was downgraded by investment analysts at Wolfe Research from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research note issued to investors on Friday, The Fly reports. The analysts noted that the move was a valuation call.

Several other equities analysts have also commented on the stock. Raymond James increased their price objective on shares of Mplx from $28.00 to $30.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 15th. Morgan Stanley raised their price target on shares of Mplx from $32.00 to $33.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Friday, June 18th. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price target on shares of Mplx from $32.00 to $33.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, June 24th. Barclays raised their price target on shares of Mplx from $29.00 to $32.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 18th. Finally, TheStreet raised shares of Mplx from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 4th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the stock. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $27.50.

Shares of Mplx stock opened at $27.96 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $28.79 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.18 and a beta of 1.90. The company has a quick ratio of 1.04, a current ratio of 1.15 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.64. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $29.30. Mplx has a 52 week low of $15.05 and a 52 week high of $31.40.

Mplx (NYSE:MPLX) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 4th. The pipeline company reported $0.68 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.61 by $0.07. The firm had revenue of $2.34 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.12 billion. Mplx had a net margin of 30.76% and a return on equity of 22.03%. Mplx’s revenue was up 135.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm posted ($2.60) EPS. As a group, analysts anticipate that Mplx will post 2.75 EPS for the current year.

In related news, COO Gregory Scott Floerke sold 2,500 shares of Mplx stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $27.00, for a total value of $67,500.00. Following the sale, the chief operating officer now owns 83,923 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,265,921. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink.

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Arch Capital Group Ltd. purchased a new position in Mplx in the 1st quarter valued at $3,154,000. CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC lifted its holdings in Mplx by 2.5% in the 1st quarter. CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC now owns 9,481,170 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $243,002,000 after purchasing an additional 233,680 shares in the last quarter. Stableford Capital II LLC purchased a new position in Mplx in the 1st quarter valued at $1,523,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its holdings in Mplx by 11.8% in the 4th quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 8,909,070 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $192,880,000 after purchasing an additional 943,250 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Wexford Capital LP lifted its holdings in Mplx by 85.1% in the 1st quarter. Wexford Capital LP now owns 87,000 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $2,230,000 after purchasing an additional 40,000 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 27.79% of the company’s stock.

About Mplx

MPLX LP owns and operates midstream energy infrastructure and logistics assets primarily in the United States. It operates in two segments, Logistics and Storage, and Gathering and Processing. The company is involved in the gathering, processing, and transportation of natural gas; gathering, transportation, fractionation, exchange, storage, and marketing of natural gas liquids; transportation, storage, distribution, and marketing of crude oil and refined petroleum products, as well as other hydrocarbon-based products; and sale of residue gas and condensate.

