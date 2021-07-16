Alumina (OTCMKTS:AWCMY) Lowered to Neutral at The Goldman Sachs Group

Alumina (OTCMKTS:AWCMY) was downgraded by equities research analysts at The Goldman Sachs Group from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report issued on Friday, The Fly reports.
Alumina stock opened at $4.77 on Friday. Alumina has a fifty-two week low of $3.83 and a fifty-two week high of $5.97. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $5.12.
Alumina Company Profile
