Alumina (OTCMKTS:AWCMY) Lowered to Neutral at The Goldman Sachs Group

Alumina (OTCMKTS:AWCMY) was downgraded by equities research analysts at The Goldman Sachs Group from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report issued on Friday, The Fly reports.

Alumina stock opened at $4.77 on Friday. Alumina has a fifty-two week low of $3.83 and a fifty-two week high of $5.97. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $5.12.

Get Alumina alerts:

Alumina Company Profile

Alumina Limited, through its 40% interest in Alcoa World Alumina and Chemicals, engages in bauxite mining, alumina refining, and aluminum smelting businesses. The company has a network of bauxite mines and alumina refineries in Australia, Guinea, Brazil, and Spain, and Saudi Arabia; and a 55% interest in the Portland aluminium smelter in Victoria, Australia.

Featured Article: Book Value Of Equity Per Share – BVPS Explained



Receive News & Ratings for Alumina Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Alumina and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.