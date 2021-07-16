Needham & Company LLC Begins Coverage on SkyWater Technology (NASDAQ:SKYT)

Equities researchers at Needham & Company LLC initiated coverage on shares of SkyWater Technology (NASDAQ:SKYT) in a research report issued on Friday, The Fly reports. The firm set a “buy” rating on the stock.

Several other research firms have also recently issued reports on SKYT. Cowen started coverage on shares of SkyWater Technology in a report on Friday, July 2nd. They set a “buy” rating for the company. Piper Sandler started coverage on shares of SkyWater Technology in a report on Monday, May 17th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $25.00 price target for the company. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group started coverage on shares of SkyWater Technology in a report on Monday, May 17th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $27.00 target price for the company.

Shares of NASDAQ:SKYT opened at $24.16 on Friday. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $26.01. SkyWater Technology has a one year low of $14.25 and a one year high of $34.43.

SkyWater Technology (NASDAQ:SKYT) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, May 19th. The company reported ($1.04) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.16) by ($0.88). The firm had revenue of $48.10 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $46.60 million. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that SkyWater Technology will post -0.41 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About SkyWater Technology

SkyWater Technology, Inc manufactures integrated circuits. The company provides technology services for various microelectronics comprising integrated circuits (ICs); and related micro- and nanotechnology applications. It serves customers developing and manufacturing ICs in various markets, including aerospace and defense, automotive, computing and cloud, consumer, industrial, and medical.

