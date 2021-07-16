Truist Begins Coverage on Antares Pharma (NASDAQ:ATRS)

Truist started coverage on shares of Antares Pharma (NASDAQ:ATRS) in a research note issued to investors on Friday, Briefing.com reports. The firm set a “buy” rating and a $7.00 price target on the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock. Truist’s target price would indicate a potential upside of 69.90% from the stock’s current price.

A number of other equities analysts have also recently commented on ATRS. HC Wainwright lifted their price target on shares of Antares Pharma from $4.50 to $5.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, May 10th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Antares Pharma from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 7th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. Antares Pharma presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $5.31.

Shares of NASDAQ:ATRS opened at $4.12 on Friday. Antares Pharma has a 52 week low of $2.55 and a 52 week high of $5.07. The stock has a market cap of $695.46 million, a PE ratio of 11.44 and a beta of 1.47. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $4.18. The company has a quick ratio of 1.58, a current ratio of 1.85 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12.

Antares Pharma (NASDAQ:ATRS) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 5th. The specialty pharmaceutical company reported $0.02 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.01 by $0.01. Antares Pharma had a net margin of 39.31% and a return on equity of 17.47%. The firm had revenue of $42.08 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $40.87 million. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Antares Pharma will post 0.11 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, Director Anton Gueth sold 100,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, July 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $4.29, for a total value of $429,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 467,577 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,005,905.33. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. 5.90% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of ATRS. Rubric Capital Management LP lifted its stake in shares of Antares Pharma by 144.3% in the 1st quarter. Rubric Capital Management LP now owns 8,722,647 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $35,850,000 after purchasing an additional 5,152,084 shares during the period. Centric Wealth Management acquired a new stake in shares of Antares Pharma in the fourth quarter valued at about $13,890,000. Nuveen Asset Management LLC raised its position in shares of Antares Pharma by 96.7% in the first quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 2,387,984 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $9,814,000 after buying an additional 1,174,117 shares during the last quarter. Amundi Asset Management US Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Antares Pharma in the first quarter valued at about $4,643,000. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised its position in shares of Antares Pharma by 159.6% in the first quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,621,499 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $6,665,000 after buying an additional 996,992 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 48.87% of the company’s stock.

About Antares Pharma

Antares Pharma, Inc, a specialty pharmaceutical company, focuses primarily on the development and commercialization of pharmaceutical products and technologies that address unmet needs in targeted therapeutic areas. It develops, manufactures, and commercialize novel therapeutic products using its drug delivery systems.

