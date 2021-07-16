Precision Drilling (TSE:PD) Given New C$77.00 Price Target at ATB Capital

Precision Drilling (TSE:PD) (NYSE:PDS) had its price target raised by ATB Capital from C$76.00 to C$77.00 in a research report sent to investors on Thursday, Analyst Ratings Network reports. ATB Capital currently has a na rating on the stock.

A number of other equities research analysts have also weighed in on PD. National Bank Financial lifted their price objective on shares of Precision Drilling to C$55.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a report on Thursday, June 17th. Evercore ISI boosted their price objective on shares of Precision Drilling to C$37.00 and gave the stock a na rating in a research note on Monday, April 26th. CIBC boosted their price objective on shares of Precision Drilling from C$45.00 to C$50.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research note on Friday, June 4th. Canaccord Genuity boosted their target price on shares of Precision Drilling from C$38.00 to C$40.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Friday, May 21st. Finally, National Bankshares upped their price objective on shares of Precision Drilling from C$40.00 to C$55.00 in a report on Thursday, June 17th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Precision Drilling currently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus price target of C$45.14.

PD opened at C$45.05 on Thursday. The company has a market capitalization of C$599.35 million and a P/E ratio of -4.06. Precision Drilling has a 1-year low of C$15.80 and a 1-year high of C$54.72. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of C$43.68. The company has a quick ratio of 1.84, a current ratio of 1.99 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 91.78.

Precision Drilling (TSE:PD) (NYSE:PDS) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, April 22nd. The company reported C($2.70) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of C($2.83) by C$0.13. The company had revenue of C$236.47 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of C$233.25 million. As a group, research analysts expect that Precision Drilling will post -4.51 earnings per share for the current year.

Precision Drilling Company Profile

Precision Drilling Corporation, an oilfield services company, provides oil and natural gas drilling and related products and services in North America and the Middle East. The company operates in two segments, Contract Drilling Services, and Completion and Production Services. The Contract Drilling Services segment offers onshore well drilling services to exploration and production companies in the oil and natural gas industry.

