UDR, Inc. (NYSE:UDR) Stake Lessened by Nordea Investment Management AB

Nordea Investment Management AB lessened its stake in UDR, Inc. (NYSE:UDR) by 72.6% in the first quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 54,995 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 145,806 shares during the quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB’s holdings in UDR were worth $2,386,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC bought a new stake in UDR during the first quarter valued at $34,000. Sowell Financial Services LLC increased its stake in UDR by 422.7% during the first quarter. Sowell Financial Services LLC now owns 784 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $36,000 after purchasing an additional 634 shares during the last quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC increased its stake in UDR by 727.4% during the first quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC now owns 935 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $40,000 after purchasing an additional 822 shares during the last quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. increased its stake in UDR by 37.3% during the first quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 1,469 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $63,000 after purchasing an additional 399 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bessemer Group Inc. increased its stake in UDR by 1,136.6% during the first quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. now owns 1,756 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $77,000 after purchasing an additional 1,614 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 98.05% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts have weighed in on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada assumed coverage on shares of UDR in a research note on Tuesday, March 30th. They set a “sector perform” rating and a $45.00 target price for the company. Wolfe Research assumed coverage on shares of UDR in a report on Monday, June 14th. They set a “peer perform” rating and a $56.00 price target for the company. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of UDR from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $46.00 price target for the company in a report on Tuesday, March 23rd. KeyCorp boosted their price target on shares of UDR from $46.00 to $55.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on shares of UDR from $56.00 to $58.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $46.08.

In other UDR news, CEO Thomas W. Toomey sold 60,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $49.98, for a total transaction of $2,998,800.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 1,133,726 shares in the company, valued at approximately $56,663,625.48. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link . Also, CFO Joseph D. Fisher sold 11,509 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, June 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $48.85, for a total value of $562,214.65. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 73,509 shares of company stock worth $3,662,015. Corporate insiders own 2.69% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE UDR opened at $52.77 on Friday. UDR, Inc. has a twelve month low of $29.34 and a twelve month high of $52.85. The company has a quick ratio of 5.07, a current ratio of 5.07 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.70. The firm has a market cap of $15.66 billion, a P/E ratio of 263.86, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 6.77 and a beta of 0.75. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $48.67.

UDR (NYSE:UDR) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 27th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.01 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.47 by ($0.46). UDR had a net margin of 5.09% and a return on equity of 2.76%. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that UDR, Inc. will post 1.96 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, August 2nd. Shareholders of record on Monday, July 12th will be issued a dividend of $0.3625 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, July 9th. This represents a $1.45 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.75%. UDR’s payout ratio is presently 71.08%.

UDR Company Profile

UDR, Inc (NYSE: UDR), an S&P 500 company, is a leading multifamily real estate investment trust with a demonstrated performance history of delivering superior and dependable returns by successfully managing, buying, selling, developing and redeveloping attractive real estate communities in targeted U.S.

