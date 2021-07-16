UDR, Inc. (NYSE:UDR) Shares Sold by Nordea Investment Management AB

Nordea Investment Management AB lowered its position in shares of UDR, Inc. (NYSE:UDR) by 72.6% during the first quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 54,995 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 145,806 shares during the period. Nordea Investment Management AB’s holdings in UDR were worth $2,386,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of UDR. Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC purchased a new stake in shares of UDR during the first quarter valued at approximately $34,000. Sowell Financial Services LLC raised its stake in shares of UDR by 422.7% during the first quarter. Sowell Financial Services LLC now owns 784 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $36,000 after purchasing an additional 634 shares during the period. Berman Capital Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of UDR by 727.4% during the first quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC now owns 935 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $40,000 after purchasing an additional 822 shares during the period. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. raised its stake in shares of UDR by 37.3% during the first quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 1,469 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $63,000 after purchasing an additional 399 shares during the period. Finally, Vantage Consulting Group Inc purchased a new stake in shares of UDR during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $68,000. Institutional investors own 98.05% of the company’s stock.

In other UDR news, CAO Tracy L. Hofmeister sold 2,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $50.50, for a total value of $101,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 9,794 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $494,597. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Thomas W. Toomey sold 60,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $49.98, for a total transaction of $2,998,800.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 1,133,726 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $56,663,625.48. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 73,509 shares of company stock valued at $3,662,015 in the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 2.69% of the company’s stock.

Shares of UDR opened at $52.77 on Friday. UDR, Inc. has a 1 year low of $29.34 and a 1 year high of $52.85. The firm has a market capitalization of $15.66 billion, a P/E ratio of 263.86, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 6.77 and a beta of 0.75. The company has a current ratio of 5.07, a quick ratio of 5.07 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.70. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $48.67.

UDR (NYSE:UDR) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 27th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.01 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.47 by ($0.46). UDR had a net margin of 5.09% and a return on equity of 2.76%. On average, equities analysts expect that UDR, Inc. will post 1.96 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, August 2nd. Investors of record on Monday, July 12th will be issued a $0.3625 dividend. This represents a $1.45 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.75%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, July 9th. UDR’s payout ratio is currently 71.08%.

A number of analysts recently issued reports on UDR shares. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of UDR from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $46.00 price target for the company in a research note on Tuesday, March 23rd. Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on shares of UDR from $56.00 to $58.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday. KeyCorp lifted their price target on shares of UDR from $46.00 to $55.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday. Wolfe Research assumed coverage on shares of UDR in a research note on Monday, June 14th. They issued a “peer perform” rating and a $56.00 price target for the company. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada assumed coverage on shares of UDR in a research note on Tuesday, March 30th. They set a “sector perform” rating and a $45.00 target price for the company. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $46.08.

UDR, Inc (NYSE: UDR), an S&P 500 company, is a leading multifamily real estate investment trust with a demonstrated performance history of delivering superior and dependable returns by successfully managing, buying, selling, developing and redeveloping attractive real estate communities in targeted U.S.

