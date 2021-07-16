Uber Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:UBER) Shares Acquired by Nordea Investment Management AB

Nordea Investment Management AB raised its holdings in Uber Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:UBER) by 2.5% in the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 48,954 shares of the ride-sharing company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,194 shares during the quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB’s holdings in Uber Technologies were worth $2,631,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of UBER. Lazard Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in Uber Technologies by 316.4% in the 4th quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 63,712 shares of the ride-sharing company’s stock valued at $3,248,000 after acquiring an additional 48,412 shares during the last quarter. Regent Peak Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Uber Technologies in the 4th quarter valued at about $25,000. Eaton Vance Management lifted its holdings in Uber Technologies by 2.1% in the 4th quarter. Eaton Vance Management now owns 4,542,546 shares of the ride-sharing company’s stock valued at $231,670,000 after acquiring an additional 93,992 shares during the last quarter. Prospera Financial Services Inc lifted its holdings in Uber Technologies by 367.0% in the 4th quarter. Prospera Financial Services Inc now owns 9,224 shares of the ride-sharing company’s stock valued at $471,000 after acquiring an additional 7,249 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd. lifted its holdings in Uber Technologies by 4.1% in the 4th quarter. Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 168,781 shares of the ride-sharing company’s stock valued at $8,608,000 after acquiring an additional 6,700 shares during the last quarter. 73.50% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

UBER has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. BTIG Research reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Uber Technologies in a report on Thursday, June 10th. Needham & Company LLC started coverage on Uber Technologies in a report on Monday, May 3rd. They set a “buy” rating and a $77.00 price objective on the stock. Barclays boosted their price objective on Uber Technologies from $70.00 to $72.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 28th. Wolfe Research started coverage on Uber Technologies in a report on Thursday, April 1st. They set an “outperform” rating and a $73.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Vertical Research started coverage on Uber Technologies in a report on Friday, March 26th. They set a “buy” rating and a $72.00 price objective on the stock. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-eight have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $67.31.

Shares of NYSE UBER opened at $46.42 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $87.18 billion, a PE ratio of -20.99 and a beta of 1.56. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $49.28. Uber Technologies, Inc. has a 52 week low of $28.48 and a 52 week high of $64.05. The company has a current ratio of 1.14, a quick ratio of 1.14 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.57.

Uber Technologies (NYSE:UBER) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 5th. The ride-sharing company reported ($0.57) EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.56) by ($0.01). The firm had revenue of $2.90 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.25 billion. Uber Technologies had a negative net margin of 34.45% and a negative return on equity of 42.11%. Analysts predict that Uber Technologies, Inc. will post -1.34 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Uber Technologies news, insider Tony West sold 6,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, July 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $50.51, for a total transaction of $328,315.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. 4.06% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Uber Technologies, Inc develops and operates proprietary technology applications in the United States, Canada, Latin America, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. It connects consumers with independent providers of ride services for ridesharing services and other forms of transportation services, including public transit, as well as connect riders and other consumers with restaurants, grocers, other stores, and delivery service providers for meal preparation, grocery, and other delivery services.

