Voya Financial, Inc. (NYSE:VOYA) Stake Lessened by Nordea Investment Management AB

Nordea Investment Management AB lessened its stake in Voya Financial, Inc. (NYSE:VOYA) by 13.6% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 42,933 shares of the asset manager’s stock after selling 6,762 shares during the period. Nordea Investment Management AB’s holdings in Voya Financial were worth $2,747,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Private Capital Group LLC increased its stake in shares of Voya Financial by 58.9% in the first quarter. Private Capital Group LLC now owns 429 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $27,000 after buying an additional 159 shares during the last quarter. NuWave Investment Management LLC increased its stake in Voya Financial by 46.9% during the first quarter. NuWave Investment Management LLC now owns 523 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $33,000 after purchasing an additional 167 shares during the last quarter. CWM LLC increased its stake in Voya Financial by 54.1% during the first quarter. CWM LLC now owns 570 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $36,000 after purchasing an additional 200 shares during the last quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC increased its stake in Voya Financial by 465.0% during the first quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 1,130 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $57,000 after purchasing an additional 930 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Quantbot Technologies LP bought a new stake in Voya Financial during the first quarter valued at $92,000.

Several analysts have weighed in on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their target price on shares of Voya Financial from $66.00 to $74.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 7th. downgraded shares of Voya Financial from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their price target for the company from $73.00 to $72.00 in a report on Thursday, June 17th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price target on shares of Voya Financial from $60.00 to $67.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, April 5th. Truist Securities boosted their price target on shares of Voya Financial from $57.00 to $70.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, May 17th. Finally, Barclays boosted their price target on shares of Voya Financial from $77.00 to $80.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 12th. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $69.93.

In other Voya Financial news, insider Heather H. Lavallee sold 2,889 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $68.56, for a total transaction of $198,069.84. Also, insider Nancy Ferrara sold 3,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $64.87, for a total value of $194,610.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 25,816 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,674,683.92. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 17,889 shares of company stock worth $1,176,850. Corporate insiders own 1.47% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Voya Financial stock opened at $62.63 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 0.32, a quick ratio of 0.32 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $64.20. Voya Financial, Inc. has a 52 week low of $45.17 and a 52 week high of $70.68. The company has a market capitalization of $7.59 billion, a PE ratio of 13.13 and a beta of 1.42.

Voya Financial (NYSE:VOYA) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 10th. The asset manager reported $1.70 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.08 by $0.62. Voya Financial had a negative net margin of 1.87% and a positive return on equity of 6.02%. The firm had revenue of $344.00 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.51 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $1.10 earnings per share. Equities research analysts anticipate that Voya Financial, Inc. will post 6.23 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, June 29th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, May 26th were issued a dividend of $0.165 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, May 25th. This represents a $0.66 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.05%. Voya Financial’s payout ratio is presently 13.72%.

Voya Financial, Inc operates as a retirement, investment, and employee benefits company in the United States. The company's Retirement segment offers tax-deferred employer-sponsored retirement savings plans and administrative services; and individual retirement accounts, and other retail financial products and financial services, as well as financial planning and advisory services.

