Uber Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:UBER) Shares Bought by Nordea Investment Management AB

Nordea Investment Management AB grew its position in shares of Uber Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:UBER) by 2.5% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 48,954 shares of the ride-sharing company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,194 shares during the quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB’s holdings in Uber Technologies were worth $2,631,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. First Horizon Advisors Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Uber Technologies by 1,553.6% during the first quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 463 shares of the ride-sharing company’s stock valued at $25,000 after acquiring an additional 435 shares during the period. Regent Peak Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Uber Technologies in the fourth quarter worth about $25,000. Atwood & Palmer Inc. acquired a new stake in Uber Technologies in the first quarter worth about $27,000. Whittier Trust Co. acquired a new stake in Uber Technologies in the first quarter worth about $30,000. Finally, Concord Wealth Partners acquired a new stake in Uber Technologies in the fourth quarter worth about $32,000. 73.50% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

UBER has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Evercore ISI reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and issued a $74.00 price objective on shares of Uber Technologies in a report on Tuesday, April 6th. Piper Sandler reduced their price objective on shares of Uber Technologies from $58.00 to $55.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, May 6th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their price objective on shares of Uber Technologies from $82.00 to $85.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, May 6th. Wedbush reissued an “outperform” rating and issued a $66.00 price target (down from $76.00) on shares of Uber Technologies in a report on Sunday, May 2nd. Finally, Wolfe Research initiated coverage on shares of Uber Technologies in a report on Thursday, April 1st. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $73.00 price target for the company. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-eight have given a buy rating to the stock. Uber Technologies has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $67.31.

In related news, insider Tony West sold 6,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, July 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $50.51, for a total value of $328,315.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink . Insiders own 4.06% of the company’s stock.

Shares of UBER opened at $46.42 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $87.18 billion, a P/E ratio of -20.99 and a beta of 1.56. Uber Technologies, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $28.48 and a fifty-two week high of $64.05. The company has a quick ratio of 1.14, a current ratio of 1.14 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.57. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $49.28.

Uber Technologies (NYSE:UBER) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, May 5th. The ride-sharing company reported ($0.57) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.56) by ($0.01). The business had revenue of $2.90 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.25 billion. Uber Technologies had a negative net margin of 34.45% and a negative return on equity of 42.11%. On average, equities analysts predict that Uber Technologies, Inc. will post -1.34 earnings per share for the current year.

Uber Technologies, Inc develops and operates proprietary technology applications in the United States, Canada, Latin America, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. It connects consumers with independent providers of ride services for ridesharing services and other forms of transportation services, including public transit, as well as connect riders and other consumers with restaurants, grocers, other stores, and delivery service providers for meal preparation, grocery, and other delivery services.

