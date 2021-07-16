Insider Selling: IHS Markit Ltd. (NYSE:INFO) Insider Sells $333,060.00 in Stock

IHS Markit Ltd. (NYSE:INFO) insider John B. Berding sold 2,625 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, June 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $126.88, for a total transaction of $333,060.00.

INFO opened at $113.32 on Friday. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $108.49. IHS Markit Ltd. has a 52 week low of $76.04 and a 52 week high of $115.48. The company has a market cap of $45.17 billion, a P/E ratio of 72.64 and a beta of 0.97. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52, a current ratio of 1.04 and a quick ratio of 1.04.

IHS Markit (NYSE:INFO) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, June 22nd. The business services provider reported $0.81 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.80 by $0.01. IHS Markit had a net margin of 13.89% and a return on equity of 11.69%. The business had revenue of $1.18 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.14 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.69 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 15.1% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts forecast that IHS Markit Ltd. will post 2.68 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, August 13th. Shareholders of record on Friday, July 30th will be issued a dividend of $0.20 per share. This represents a $0.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.71%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, July 29th. IHS Markit’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 34.48%.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Riverbridge Partners LLC boosted its holdings in shares of IHS Markit by 0.4% during the 1st quarter. Riverbridge Partners LLC now owns 828,263 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $80,159,000 after purchasing an additional 2,897 shares during the last quarter. Gamco Investors INC. ET AL lifted its holdings in shares of IHS Markit by 603.0% in the 1st quarter. Gamco Investors INC. ET AL now owns 144,121 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $13,948,000 after acquiring an additional 123,621 shares during the last quarter. Glenmede Trust Co. NA lifted its holdings in shares of IHS Markit by 36.9% in the 4th quarter. Glenmede Trust Co. NA now owns 4,512 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $405,000 after acquiring an additional 1,217 shares during the last quarter. Kellner Capital LLC lifted its holdings in shares of IHS Markit by 162.3% in the 1st quarter. Kellner Capital LLC now owns 349,600 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $33,834,000 after acquiring an additional 216,300 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Cresset Asset Management LLC bought a new position in shares of IHS Markit in the 1st quarter valued at about $295,000. 84.50% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

INFO has been the subject of several analyst reports. Truist Securities upped their price objective on IHS Markit from $100.00 to $105.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, June 24th. BMO Capital Markets upped their price objective on IHS Markit from $110.00 to $121.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research note on Thursday, June 24th. Truist upped their price objective on IHS Markit from $100.00 to $105.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, June 25th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their price target on IHS Markit from $123.00 to $127.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased their price target on IHS Markit from $131.00 to $135.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 8th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $99.56.

About IHS Markit

IHS Markit Ltd. provides critical information, analytics, and solutions for various industries and markets worldwide. The company's information, analytics, and solutions enhance operational efficiency and offer deep insights for customers in business, finance, and government. Its Financial Services segment offers pricing and reference data, indices, valuation and trading services, trade processing, enterprise software, and managed services to traders, portfolio managers, risk managers, research professionals, and other financial market participants, as well as operations, compliance, and enterprise data managers.

