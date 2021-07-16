Fortinet (NASDAQ:FTNT) PT Raised to $250.00

Fortinet (NASDAQ:FTNT) had its target price raised by analysts at Mizuho from $208.00 to $250.00 in a report released on Friday, The Fly reports. The brokerage currently has a “neutral” rating on the software maker’s stock. Mizuho’s target price would indicate a potential downside of 2.46% from the company’s previous close.

FTNT has been the topic of several other research reports. Barclays lifted their price target on shares of Fortinet from $230.00 to $260.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday. Monness Crespi & Hardt lowered shares of Fortinet from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, June 29th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their price objective on Fortinet from $190.00 to $242.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Monday. Piper Sandler increased their target price on Fortinet from $205.00 to $265.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, July 9th. Finally, DA Davidson boosted their price target on Fortinet from $200.00 to $230.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, April 30th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have assigned a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $199.38.

Shares of NASDAQ FTNT opened at $256.30 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.01, a current ratio of 2.01 and a quick ratio of 1.93. Fortinet has a 1-year low of $106.75 and a 1-year high of $261.90. The stock has a market capitalization of $41.86 billion, a P/E ratio of 86.59, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 6.57 and a beta of 1.10. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $227.74.

Fortinet (NASDAQ:FTNT) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 29th. The software maker reported $0.81 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.48 by $0.33. The firm had revenue of $710.30 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $678.91 million. Fortinet had a return on equity of 54.85% and a net margin of 17.96%. Sell-side analysts expect that Fortinet will post 2.73 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, CFO Keith Jensen sold 1,550 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $206.02, for a total value of $319,331.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 2,042 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $420,692.84. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Kelly Ducourty sold 869 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $216.00, for a total value of $187,704.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 896 shares in the company, valued at $193,536. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 52,820 shares of company stock valued at $11,262,182 over the last three months. Corporate insiders own 17.20% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. IFM Investors Pty Ltd raised its position in shares of Fortinet by 14.5% during the 2nd quarter. IFM Investors Pty Ltd now owns 19,489 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $4,642,000 after buying an additional 2,463 shares in the last quarter. New Mexico Educational Retirement Board boosted its holdings in shares of Fortinet by 5.8% in the second quarter. New Mexico Educational Retirement Board now owns 9,050 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $2,156,000 after acquiring an additional 500 shares in the last quarter. Fulton Bank N.A. increased its stake in shares of Fortinet by 3.4% during the second quarter. Fulton Bank N.A. now owns 1,819 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $434,000 after acquiring an additional 59 shares during the period. Nia Impact Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Fortinet during the first quarter worth approximately $5,167,000. Finally, Advisory Services Network LLC raised its holdings in Fortinet by 10.2% during the first quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC now owns 12,178 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $2,246,000 after purchasing an additional 1,124 shares in the last quarter. 70.68% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Fortinet, Inc provides broad, integrated, and automated cybersecurity solutions in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. It offers FortiGate hardware and software licenses that provide various security and networking functions, including firewall, intrusion prevention, anti-malware, virtual private network, application control, web filtering, anti-spam, and wide area network acceleration.

