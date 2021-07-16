The Honest (NASDAQ:HNST) Lifted to “Buy” at Loop Capital

The Honest (NASDAQ:HNST) was upgraded by equities research analysts at Loop Capital from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a note issued to investors on Friday, The Fly reports. The firm currently has a $17.00 price objective on the stock. Loop Capital’s price target suggests a potential upside of 16.04% from the stock’s previous close.

A number of other equities analysts have also weighed in on HNST. Guggenheim lowered shares of The Honest from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, June 17th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Morgan Stanley started coverage on The Honest in a report on Tuesday, June 1st. They set an “overweight” rating and a $17.50 price objective for the company. Jefferies Financial Group assumed coverage on The Honest in a research report on Tuesday, June 1st. They set a “buy” rating and a $19.00 price target for the company. assumed coverage on shares of The Honest in a report on Tuesday, June 1st. They issued a “buy” rating and a $20.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, William Blair began coverage on shares of The Honest in a research report on Tuesday, June 1st. They issued an “outperform” rating on the stock. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. The Honest presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $18.69.

Shares of The Honest stock opened at $14.65 on Friday. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $16.16. The Honest has a 1 year low of $13.36 and a 1 year high of $23.88.

The Honest (NASDAQ:HNST) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, June 16th. The company reported ($0.05) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.06) by $0.01. The business had revenue of $81.03 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $79.30 million. On average, sell-side analysts predict that The Honest will post -0.24 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, major shareholder Lightspeed Venture Partners Vi sold 1,450,010 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, May 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $16.00, for a total value of $23,200,160.00. Also, Director Jeremy Liew sold 82,648 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, May 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $16.00, for a total value of $1,322,368.00.

The Honest Company Profile

The Honest Company, Inc manufactures and sells baby, personal, and beauty care products. It offers products in the areas of diapers, bath, body, beauty, cleaning, gifts, kids, and clothing. The company serves customers through digital and retail sales channels, such as its website and third-party ecommerce sites, as well as brick and mortar retailers.

