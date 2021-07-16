NextGen Acquisition (NASDAQ:NGAC) Coverage Initiated at DA Davidson

Equities researchers at DA Davidson assumed coverage on shares of NextGen Acquisition (NASDAQ:NGAC) in a report issued on Friday, The Fly reports. The brokerage set a “buy” rating on the stock.

A number of other equities research analysts have also recently commented on the stock. Colliers Securities reissued a “buy” rating on shares of NextGen Acquisition in a research report on Thursday, July 1st. Benchmark assumed coverage on NextGen Acquisition in a research report on Friday, June 11th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $22.00 price objective for the company.

NGAC stock opened at $9.95 on Friday. NextGen Acquisition has a one year low of $9.70 and a one year high of $16.00. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $9.92.

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Janus Henderson Group PLC purchased a new stake in NextGen Acquisition during the 1st quarter worth approximately $23,648,000. Davidson Kempner Capital Management LP purchased a new stake in shares of NextGen Acquisition during the first quarter valued at $15,464,000. Encompass Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of NextGen Acquisition in the 1st quarter valued at $14,384,000. TIG Advisors LLC raised its stake in NextGen Acquisition by 1,159.5% in the 1st quarter. TIG Advisors LLC now owns 1,259,506 shares of the company’s stock worth $12,494,000 after acquiring an additional 1,159,506 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Luxor Capital Group LP acquired a new stake in NextGen Acquisition during the 4th quarter worth about $11,107,000. Institutional investors own 50.84% of the company’s stock.

NextGen Acquisition Corporation does not have significant operations. The company focuses on pursuing opportunities in industrial and healthcare sectors. It intends to effect a merger, share exchange, asset acquisition, share purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses.

