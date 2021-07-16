NextGen Acquisition (NASDAQ:NGAC) Coverage Initiated at DA Davidson

Equities researchers at DA Davidson assumed coverage on shares of NextGen Acquisition (NASDAQ:NGAC) in a report issued on Friday, The Fly reports. The brokerage set a “buy” rating on the stock.
A number of other equities research analysts have also recently commented on the stock. Colliers Securities reissued a “buy” rating on shares of NextGen Acquisition in a research report on Thursday, July 1st. Benchmark assumed coverage on NextGen Acquisition in a research report on Friday, June 11th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $22.00 price objective for the company.
NGAC stock opened at $9.95 on Friday. NextGen Acquisition has a one year low of $9.70 and a one year high of $16.00. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $9.92.
About NextGen Acquisition
NextGen Acquisition Corporation does not have significant operations. The company focuses on pursuing opportunities in industrial and healthcare sectors. It intends to effect a merger, share exchange, asset acquisition, share purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses.
