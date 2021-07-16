Cenovus Energy (NYSE:CVE) Given New C$12.00 Price Target at Barclays

Cenovus Energy (NYSE:CVE) (TSE:CVE) had its target price hoisted by equities researchers at Barclays from C$11.00 to C$12.00 in a research note issued on Friday, The Fly reports. The brokerage currently has an “equal weight” rating on the oil and gas company’s stock.

Other analysts have also recently issued research reports about the company. Zacks Investment Research raised Cenovus Energy from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $11.00 price target for the company in a research report on Thursday, June 10th. Credit Suisse Group lifted their target price on Cenovus Energy from C$7.00 to C$13.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, June 2nd. UBS Group upgraded shares of Cenovus Energy from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, June 15th. National Bank Financial restated an “outperform” rating on shares of Cenovus Energy in a research note on Thursday, April 15th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised shares of Cenovus Energy from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, June 8th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Cenovus Energy currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $11.31.

Shares of Cenovus Energy stock opened at $8.49 on Friday. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $8.98. The stock has a market cap of $17.13 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -30.32 and a beta of 3.21. The company has a quick ratio of 0.82, a current ratio of 1.36 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60. Cenovus Energy has a 52 week low of $3.15 and a 52 week high of $10.55.

Cenovus Energy (NYSE:CVE) (TSE:CVE) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 6th. The oil and gas company reported $0.08 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.12 by ($0.04). Cenovus Energy had a negative return on equity of 6.34% and a negative net margin of 1.76%. The company had revenue of $7.52 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $7.32 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted ($0.12) EPS. As a group, analysts anticipate that Cenovus Energy will post 0.88 EPS for the current year.

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. BCJ Capital Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Cenovus Energy by 17.5% during the 4th quarter. BCJ Capital Management LLC now owns 12,141 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $73,000 after buying an additional 1,804 shares in the last quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp lifted its holdings in Cenovus Energy by 104.9% during the first quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 3,823 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $29,000 after purchasing an additional 1,957 shares in the last quarter. Natixis Advisors L.P. grew its position in shares of Cenovus Energy by 3.0% in the first quarter. Natixis Advisors L.P. now owns 69,058 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $519,000 after purchasing an additional 1,993 shares during the period. Marshall Wace LLP purchased a new stake in shares of Cenovus Energy during the first quarter worth about $25,000. Finally, DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale raised its position in shares of Cenovus Energy by 13.7% during the 1st quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale now owns 45,343 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $344,000 after purchasing an additional 5,466 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 50.81% of the company’s stock.

Cenovus Energy Company Profile

Cenovus Energy Inc, together with its subsidiaries, develops, produces, and markets crude oil, natural gas liquids, and natural gas in Canada, the United States and the Asia Pacific region. The company operates through Oil Sands, Conventional, and Refining and Marketing segments. The Oil Sands segment develops and produces bitumen in northeast Alberta.

