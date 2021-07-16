Brown Advisory Inc. Increases Stock Holdings in MKS Instruments, Inc. (NASDAQ:MKSI)

Brown Advisory Inc. lifted its stake in MKS Instruments, Inc. (NASDAQ:MKSI) by 6.0% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 1,713 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock after purchasing an additional 97 shares during the quarter. Brown Advisory Inc.’s holdings in MKS Instruments were worth $318,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. TimesSquare Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in MKS Instruments by 18.5% during the 1st quarter. TimesSquare Capital Management LLC now owns 570,550 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $105,791,000 after acquiring an additional 89,110 shares during the period. Guggenheim Capital LLC boosted its holdings in MKS Instruments by 6.6% during the 1st quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC now owns 15,663 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $2,905,000 after acquiring an additional 973 shares during the period. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio boosted its holdings in MKS Instruments by 19.3% during the 4th quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 28,175 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $4,239,000 after acquiring an additional 4,563 shares during the period. Front Row Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in MKS Instruments by 5.8% during the 1st quarter. Front Row Advisors LLC now owns 8,880 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $1,647,000 after acquiring an additional 485 shares during the period. Finally, Teacher Retirement System of Texas boosted its holdings in MKS Instruments by 22.3% during the 1st quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas now owns 6,108 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $1,133,000 after acquiring an additional 1,114 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 94.73% of the company’s stock.

Shares of MKSI stock opened at $161.82 on Friday. MKS Instruments, Inc. has a 1-year low of $101.78 and a 1-year high of $199.44. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $176.53. The company has a current ratio of 5.17, a quick ratio of 3.78 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33. The stock has a market cap of $8.96 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.26 and a beta of 1.55.

MKS Instruments (NASDAQ:MKSI) last announced its earnings results on Sunday, April 25th. The scientific and technical instruments company reported $2.56 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.20 by $0.36. MKS Instruments had a return on equity of 20.42% and a net margin of 16.21%. The firm had revenue of $694.00 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $652.80 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $1.54 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 29.5% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts predict that MKS Instruments, Inc. will post 11.23 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 11th. Investors of record on Monday, May 31st were paid a dividend of $0.22 per share. This represents a $0.88 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.54%. This is an increase from MKS Instruments’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.20. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, May 27th. MKS Instruments’s payout ratio is 11.84%.

A number of equities analysts recently issued reports on the company. Zacks Investment Research cut MKS Instruments from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $186.00 price objective for the company. in a report on Tuesday, June 29th. DA Davidson lifted their target price on MKS Instruments from $215.00 to $230.00 in a research report on Wednesday, April 28th. Needham & Company LLC lifted their target price on MKS Instruments from $222.00 to $235.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, July 2nd. Stifel Nicolaus reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $250.00 target price (up from $225.00) on shares of MKS Instruments in a research report on Tuesday, April 27th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft initiated coverage on MKS Instruments in a research report on Tuesday, July 6th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $225.00 price target for the company. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $212.60.

In other MKS Instruments news, SVP David Philip Henry sold 284 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $186.70, for a total transaction of $53,022.80. Following the sale, the senior vice president now owns 1,806 shares in the company, valued at approximately $337,180.20. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, SVP Eric Robert Taranto sold 1,788 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, April 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $185.29, for a total value of $331,298.52. Following the sale, the senior vice president now owns 3,506 shares in the company, valued at approximately $649,626.74. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.46% of the stock is owned by insiders.

About MKS Instruments

MKS Instruments, Inc provides instruments, systems, subsystems, and process control solutions that measure, monitor, deliver, analyze, power, and control critical parameters of manufacturing processes worldwide. Its Vacuum & Analysis segment offers pressure and vacuum control solutions, including direct and indirect pressure measurement; materials delivery solutions comprising flow and valve technologies, as well as integrated pressure measurement and control subsystems, which provide customers with precise control capabilities; power delivery products, such as microwave, power delivery systems, radio frequency matching networks, and metrology products used in providing energy to etching, stripping, and deposition processes; and plasma and reactive gas products.

