Dragoneer Growth Opportunities Corp. (NYSE:DGNR) Sees Significant Decrease in Short Interest

Dragoneer Growth Opportunities Corp. (NYSE:DGNR) was the target of a large drop in short interest during the month of June. As of June 30th, there was short interest totalling 7,100 shares, a drop of 96.6% from the June 15th total of 206,500 shares. Currently, 0.0% of the shares of the company are short sold. Based on an average trading volume of 469,500 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.0 days.

Shares of Dragoneer Growth Opportunities stock opened at $9.97 on Friday. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $10.00. Dragoneer Growth Opportunities has a 1-year low of $9.84 and a 1-year high of $16.11.

Get Dragoneer Growth Opportunities alerts:

Separately, Barrington Research started coverage on shares of Dragoneer Growth Opportunities in a research note on Thursday, June 24th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $15.00 price target on the stock.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in DGNR. North Star Investment Management Corp. purchased a new position in shares of Dragoneer Growth Opportunities during the 1st quarter valued at $46,000. Penserra Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Dragoneer Growth Opportunities during the 4th quarter valued at $199,000. TIG Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Dragoneer Growth Opportunities during the 1st quarter valued at $203,000. Exos Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Dragoneer Growth Opportunities during the 1st quarter valued at $211,000. Finally, SG Americas Securities LLC purchased a new position in shares of Dragoneer Growth Opportunities during the 1st quarter valued at $365,000. Institutional investors own 65.54% of the company’s stock.

Dragoneer Growth Opportunities Company Profile

Dragoneer Growth Opportunities Corp. focuses on effecting a merger, capital stock exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses. The company intends to engage in the business of providing cloud, mobile, telematics, hyperscale technologies, and applications for the property and casualty insurance economy with a software-as-a-service platform that connects trading partners, facilitates commerce, and supports AI-enabled digital workflows.

Featured Story: What is the role of the G-20?

Receive News & Ratings for Dragoneer Growth Opportunities Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Dragoneer Growth Opportunities and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.