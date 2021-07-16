Waves Enterprise 24-Hour Volume Reaches $274,646.00 (WEST)

Waves Enterprise (CURRENCY:WEST) traded 9.3% higher against the US dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 7:00 AM E.T. on July 16th. Waves Enterprise has a market cap of $16.14 million and approximately $274,646.00 worth of Waves Enterprise was traded on exchanges in the last day. In the last week, Waves Enterprise has traded 15.7% higher against the US dollar. One Waves Enterprise coin can now be bought for $0.38 or 0.00001235 BTC on major exchanges.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Tether (USDT) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003212 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded down 2.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.59 or 0.00001895 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded down 7.5% against the dollar and now trades at $12.20 or 0.00039185 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded down 7.5% against the dollar and now trades at $33.90 or 0.00108853 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 4.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $46.28 or 0.00148602 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded down 4.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded up 4.3% against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded down 1.7% against the dollar and now trades at $31,336.43 or 1.00612732 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded down 1.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.89 or 0.00002856 BTC.

Fei Protocol (FEI) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003200 BTC.

About Waves Enterprise

Waves Enterprise’s total supply is 400,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 41,965,923 coins. Waves Enterprise’s official website is wavesenterprise.com . Waves Enterprise’s official Twitter account is @wvsenterprise and its Facebook page is accessible here . Waves Enterprise’s official message board is medium.com/@wavesenterprise

According to CryptoCompare, “Waves Enterprise is a combination of private and public networks designed to ensure high throughput, scalability, and reliability of solutions, as well as data immutability and confidentiality. Waves Enterprise provides consulting, deployment, and support services. “

Buying and Selling Waves Enterprise

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Waves Enterprise directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Waves Enterprise should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Waves Enterprise using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

