JOYY (NASDAQ:YY) Price Target Lowered to $80.00 at Morgan Stanley

JOYY (NASDAQ:YY) had its price objective reduced by stock analysts at Morgan Stanley from $141.00 to $80.00 in a research note issued on Friday, The Fly reports. The firm presently has an “overweight” rating on the information services provider’s stock. Morgan Stanley’s price target indicates a potential upside of 28.04% from the company’s previous close.

Other equities research analysts also recently issued research reports about the company. National Securities reissued a “buy” rating and set a $132.00 price objective on shares of JOYY in a report on Friday, June 18th. Nomura reissued a “buy” rating and set a $148.00 price target on shares of JOYY in a research note on Friday, June 18th. TheStreet downgraded JOYY from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a research note on Friday, June 25th. Credit Suisse Group reiterated an “outperform” rating and set a $129.00 target price on shares of JOYY in a research report on Friday, June 18th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of JOYY from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, June 3rd. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $126.50.

JOYY stock opened at $62.48 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17, a quick ratio of 2.07 and a current ratio of 2.07. The company has a market capitalization of $4.96 billion, a PE ratio of 4.11 and a beta of 0.85. JOYY has a 12-month low of $57.51 and a 12-month high of $148.88. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $74.15.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of YY. Morgan Stanley boosted its position in shares of JOYY by 39.7% during the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 4,875,430 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $389,937,000 after purchasing an additional 1,385,187 shares in the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP grew its position in shares of JOYY by 1.3% during the 4th quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 1,204,510 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $96,346,000 after buying an additional 15,260 shares during the period. Toroso Investments LLC grew its position in shares of JOYY by 64.1% during the 1st quarter. Toroso Investments LLC now owns 6,601 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $619,000 after buying an additional 2,578 shares during the period. Distillate Capital Partners LLC increased its stake in shares of JOYY by 88.9% in the 1st quarter. Distillate Capital Partners LLC now owns 1,632 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $153,000 after acquiring an additional 768 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Profund Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of JOYY by 14.5% during the 1st quarter. Profund Advisors LLC now owns 11,019 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $1,033,000 after acquiring an additional 1,393 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 60.65% of the company’s stock.

JOYY Company Profile

JOYY Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates a social media platform in the People's Republic of China and internationally. The company operates live streaming platforms, including YY Live, an interactive and comprehensive live streaming social media platform offering music and dance shows, talk shows, outdoor activities, and sports and anime; Bigo Live, which enables users to live stream their specific moments and talk live with each other; and Huya, a game live streaming platform.

