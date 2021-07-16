Citizens Community Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:CZWI) Expected to Announce Earnings of $0.35 Per Share

Equities research analysts expect Citizens Community Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:CZWI) to report $0.35 earnings per share (EPS) for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Two analysts have made estimates for Citizens Community Bancorp’s earnings. The lowest EPS estimate is $0.34 and the highest is $0.35. Citizens Community Bancorp posted earnings of $0.25 per share during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year-over-year growth rate of 40%. The firm is scheduled to report its next earnings report on Thursday, July 29th.

On average, analysts expect that Citizens Community Bancorp will report full-year earnings of $1.59 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.55 to $1.63. For the next year, analysts expect that the business will report earnings of $1.08 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.07 to $1.09. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS averages are an average based on a survey of research firms that that provide coverage for Citizens Community Bancorp.

Citizens Community Bancorp (NASDAQ:CZWI) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, April 25th. The bank reported $0.51 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.40 by $0.11. Citizens Community Bancorp had a net margin of 19.00% and a return on equity of 9.76%. The business had revenue of $16.94 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $16.80 million.

Shares of CZWI stock opened at $13.72 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.00, a current ratio of 1.00 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.72. Citizens Community Bancorp has a 12-month low of $6.56 and a 12-month high of $14.81. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $13.54. The firm has a market cap of $149.41 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.73 and a beta of 1.19.

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Eidelman Virant Capital bought a new stake in Citizens Community Bancorp during the 1st quarter worth approximately $767,000. Alliancebernstein L.P. raised its stake in shares of Citizens Community Bancorp by 5.9% in the 1st quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 478,214 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $5,935,000 after purchasing an additional 26,579 shares during the period. Renaissance Technologies LLC boosted its position in shares of Citizens Community Bancorp by 214.7% during the first quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 32,100 shares of the bank’s stock worth $398,000 after buying an additional 21,900 shares during the period. Banc Funds Co. LLC grew its holdings in shares of Citizens Community Bancorp by 1.9% during the fourth quarter. Banc Funds Co. LLC now owns 1,041,618 shares of the bank’s stock worth $11,343,000 after buying an additional 19,150 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Commonwealth Equity Services LLC bought a new position in shares of Citizens Community Bancorp during the first quarter worth about $164,000. Institutional investors own 50.63% of the company’s stock.

Citizens Community Bancorp Company Profile

Citizens Community Bancorp, Inc operates as a bank holding company for Citizens Community Federal N.A. that provides various traditional community banking services to businesses, agricultural operators, and consumers. The company accepts various deposit products, including demand deposits, savings and money market accounts, and certificates of deposit.

