Zacks: Analysts Anticipate CorePoint Lodging Inc. (NYSE:CPLG) Will Post Earnings of $0.14 Per Share

Equities analysts predict that CorePoint Lodging Inc. (NYSE:CPLG) will report earnings per share of $0.14 for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Two analysts have made estimates for CorePoint Lodging’s earnings. The highest EPS estimate is $0.20 and the lowest is $0.08. CorePoint Lodging posted earnings per share of ($0.31) during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year over year growth rate of 145.2%. The firm is scheduled to announce its next quarterly earnings report on Monday, August 9th.

On average, analysts expect that CorePoint Lodging will report full-year earnings of $0.48 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.43 to $0.52. For the next fiscal year, analysts expect that the firm will report earnings of $1.06 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.03 to $1.09. Zacks’ earnings per share calculations are an average based on a survey of research firms that follow CorePoint Lodging.

CorePoint Lodging (NYSE:CPLG) last released its earnings results on Thursday, May 6th. The company reported ($0.54) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.12) by ($0.42). CorePoint Lodging had a negative net margin of 51.93% and a negative return on equity of 21.56%.

A number of equities analysts have commented on the company. Zacks Investment Research downgraded CorePoint Lodging from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their price objective on CorePoint Lodging from $13.00 to $19.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday.

Shares of NYSE:CPLG opened at $13.27 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $776.56 million, a P/E ratio of -4.01 and a beta of 1.97. CorePoint Lodging has a fifty-two week low of $4.66 and a fifty-two week high of $13.94. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $10.50.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in CPLG. Barclays PLC grew its holdings in CorePoint Lodging by 3.6% in the 1st quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 162,026 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,463,000 after buying an additional 5,591 shares in the last quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. increased its holdings in shares of CorePoint Lodging by 78.7% during the first quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 72,618 shares of the company’s stock valued at $654,000 after purchasing an additional 31,978 shares during the period. Rye Brook Capital LLC raised its stake in shares of CorePoint Lodging by 1.4% during the first quarter. Rye Brook Capital LLC now owns 669,500 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,046,000 after purchasing an additional 9,000 shares in the last quarter. Donald Smith & CO. Inc. raised its stake in shares of CorePoint Lodging by 4.2% during the first quarter. Donald Smith & CO. Inc. now owns 5,022,737 shares of the company’s stock valued at $45,355,000 after purchasing an additional 203,470 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Panagora Asset Management Inc. raised its position in shares of CorePoint Lodging by 24.9% during the 1st quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. now owns 96,691 shares of the company’s stock worth $873,000 after buying an additional 19,258 shares in the last quarter. 84.76% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

CorePoint Lodging Inc, a real estate investment trust company, owns select-service hotels primarily under the La Quinta brand in the United States. As of December 31, 2020, it had a portfolio of 209 select-service hotels and approximately 27,800 rooms across 35 states in the United States. The company has elected to be taxed as a real estate investment trust.

