Stakenet (XSN) Trading 8.2% Lower Over Last Week

Stakenet (CURRENCY:XSN) traded 6.4% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 7:00 AM Eastern on July 16th. Over the last seven days, Stakenet has traded down 8.2% against the U.S. dollar. One Stakenet coin can now be purchased for about $0.14 or 0.00000441 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. Stakenet has a total market cap of $16.26 million and approximately $56,741.00 worth of Stakenet was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Stakenet Coin Profile

Stakenet (XSN) is a TPoS coin that uses the X11 hashing algorithm. It launched on December 1st, 2016. Stakenet’s total supply is 121,951,797 coins and its circulating supply is 118,412,759 coins. The Reddit community for Stakenet is /r/StakeNet and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Stakenet’s official message board is medium.com/stakenet . Stakenet’s official website is stakenet.io . Stakenet’s official Twitter account is @xsnofficial and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “Rebranded from POSW, StakeNet is a TPoS cryptocurrency using the X11 algorithm. The team that was behind the POSW coin and recently rebranded to StakeNet (XSN) The StakeNet service allows users to stake various cryptocurrencies in one single wallet. All dividends from the StakeNet staking services are paid in XSN coin. “

Buying and Selling Stakenet

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Stakenet directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Stakenet should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Stakenet using one of the exchanges listed above.

