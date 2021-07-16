Q2 2021 EPS Estimates for Focus Financial Partners Inc. (NASDAQ:FOCS) Increased by Analyst

Focus Financial Partners Inc. (NASDAQ:FOCS) – Oppenheimer raised their Q2 2021 EPS estimates for Focus Financial Partners in a report released on Tuesday, July 13th. Oppenheimer analyst O. Lau now forecasts that the company will post earnings of $0.86 per share for the quarter, up from their previous forecast of $0.85. Oppenheimer also issued estimates for Focus Financial Partners’ Q3 2021 earnings at $0.85 EPS, FY2021 earnings at $3.42 EPS and FY2022 earnings at $3.73 EPS.

Get Focus Financial Partners alerts:

Focus Financial Partners (NASDAQ:FOCS) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, May 6th. The company reported $0.93 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.86 by $0.07. The business had revenue of $394.20 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $385.46 million. Focus Financial Partners had a return on equity of 26.56% and a net margin of 0.56%. The firm’s revenue was up 17.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.74 earnings per share.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Focus Financial Partners from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 9th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $55.17.

FOCS stock opened at $50.77 on Friday. Focus Financial Partners has a fifty-two week low of $29.44 and a fifty-two week high of $56.56. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $50.56. The company has a current ratio of 4.34, a quick ratio of 4.34 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.85. The firm has a market cap of $3.68 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.77, a P/E/G ratio of 0.90 and a beta of 1.22.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of FOCS. Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its position in Focus Financial Partners by 9.1% during the fourth quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 184,707 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,035,000 after buying an additional 15,409 shares during the period. Wells Fargo & Company MN lifted its stake in shares of Focus Financial Partners by 46.0% in the fourth quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 99,910 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,347,000 after buying an additional 31,500 shares in the last quarter. Rhumbline Advisers boosted its stake in Focus Financial Partners by 5.6% during the 4th quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 38,051 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,655,000 after purchasing an additional 2,017 shares during the last quarter. Citigroup Inc. raised its position in Focus Financial Partners by 294.5% in the 4th quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 7,045 shares of the company’s stock worth $306,000 after buying an additional 5,259 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Northern Trust Corp raised its holdings in shares of Focus Financial Partners by 2.5% during the fourth quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 546,341 shares of the company’s stock valued at $23,766,000 after purchasing an additional 13,175 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 89.05% of the company’s stock.

In related news, major shareholder Kkr Group Partnership L.P. sold 7,144,244 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, June 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $49.87, for a total transaction of $356,283,448.28. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. 0.08% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Focus Financial Partners Company Profile

Focus Financial Partners Inc provides wealth management services to primarily ultra-high and high net worth individuals, families, and business entities. Its wealth management services include investment advice, financial and tax planning, consulting, tax return preparation, family office services, and other services.

Further Reading: Profit Margin

Receive News & Ratings for Focus Financial Partners Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Focus Financial Partners and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.