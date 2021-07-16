Q2 2021 EPS Estimates for Teck Resources Limited Decreased by B. Riley (NYSE:TECK)

Teck Resources Limited (NYSE:TECK) (TSE:TECK) – Analysts at B. Riley reduced their Q2 2021 EPS estimates for shares of Teck Resources in a research report issued to clients and investors on Wednesday, July 14th. B. Riley analyst L. Pipes now forecasts that the basic materials company will post earnings of $0.46 per share for the quarter, down from their previous forecast of $0.52. B. Riley currently has a “Buy” rating and a $33.00 price target on the stock. B. Riley also issued estimates for Teck Resources’ Q3 2021 earnings at $1.07 EPS, Q4 2021 earnings at $1.09 EPS, FY2022 earnings at $2.21 EPS and FY2023 earnings at $2.84 EPS.

Get Teck Resources alerts:

TECK has been the subject of several other reports. Raymond James upped their target price on Teck Resources from C$32.00 to C$35.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 9th. Canaccord Genuity raised their target price on Teck Resources from C$26.50 to C$28.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday. BMO Capital Markets raised their price target on shares of Teck Resources from $27.00 to $31.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 30th. Bank of America upgraded shares of Teck Resources from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their price target for the stock from $27.00 to $30.00 in a research report on Thursday, July 8th. Finally, Scotiabank increased their price objective on shares of Teck Resources from C$32.00 to C$35.00 in a research report on Monday. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $28.34.

Shares of NYSE TECK opened at $22.42 on Friday. Teck Resources has a one year low of $10.02 and a one year high of $26.72. The company has a current ratio of 1.16, a quick ratio of 0.59 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $23.47. The firm has a market cap of $11.76 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.98, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.49 and a beta of 1.31.

Teck Resources (NYSE:TECK) (TSE:TECK) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 28th. The basic materials company reported $0.61 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.43 by $0.18. The business had revenue of $2.55 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.65 billion. Teck Resources had a positive return on equity of 3.82% and a negative net margin of 2.55%. Teck Resources’s quarterly revenue was up 7.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.17 EPS.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Quadrant Capital Group LLC raised its holdings in Teck Resources by 25.8% during the first quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 3,210 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $62,000 after buying an additional 658 shares during the last quarter. Confluence Investment Management LLC boosted its stake in Teck Resources by 6.9% during the 2nd quarter. Confluence Investment Management LLC now owns 12,817 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $295,000 after purchasing an additional 830 shares during the last quarter. Comerica Bank increased its holdings in Teck Resources by 3.4% during the 1st quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 29,902 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $655,000 after purchasing an additional 983 shares in the last quarter. US Bancorp DE raised its stake in shares of Teck Resources by 3.5% in the first quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 29,402 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $564,000 after purchasing an additional 1,000 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Natixis Advisors L.P. lifted its holdings in shares of Teck Resources by 9.2% in the first quarter. Natixis Advisors L.P. now owns 12,283 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $235,000 after purchasing an additional 1,036 shares in the last quarter. 45.38% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, June 30th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, June 15th were given a dividend of $0.0404 per share. This represents a $0.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.72%. This is a positive change from Teck Resources’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.04. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, June 14th. Teck Resources’s dividend payout ratio is presently 10.26%.

Teck Resources Company Profile

Teck Resources Limited engages in exploring for, acquiring, developing, and producing natural resources in Asia, Europe, and North America. It operates through Steelmaking Coal, Copper, Zinc, and Energy segments. The company's principal products include steelmaking coal; copper concentrates and refined copper cathodes; refined zinc and zinc concentrates; energy products, such as bitumen; and lead and molybdenum concentrates.

Recommended Story: What is Elliott Wave theory?

Receive News & Ratings for Teck Resources Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Teck Resources and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.