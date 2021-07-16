Piper Sandler Comments on Privia Health Group, Inc.’s Q2 2021 Earnings (NASDAQ:PRVA)

Privia Health Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:PRVA) – Analysts at Piper Sandler decreased their Q2 2021 EPS estimates for Privia Health Group in a research note issued on Wednesday, July 14th. Piper Sandler analyst S. Wieland now expects that the company will post earnings per share of ($1.50) for the quarter, down from their prior estimate of $0.06. Piper Sandler has a “Overweight” rating and a $48.00 price objective on the stock. Piper Sandler also issued estimates for Privia Health Group’s Q3 2021 earnings at ($0.23) EPS, Q4 2021 earnings at ($0.21) EPS, FY2021 earnings at ($1.85) EPS, Q1 2022 earnings at ($0.24) EPS, Q2 2022 earnings at ($0.04) EPS, Q3 2022 earnings at $0.00 EPS, Q4 2022 earnings at $0.01 EPS, FY2022 earnings at ($0.27) EPS, FY2023 earnings at $0.09 EPS, FY2024 earnings at $0.12 EPS and FY2025 earnings at $0.30 EPS.

Privia Health Group (NASDAQ:PRVA) last released its earnings results on Thursday, May 27th. The company reported $0.06 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.05 by $0.01. The business had revenue of $213.61 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $195.55 million.

PRVA has been the topic of a number of other research reports. William Blair started coverage on shares of Privia Health Group in a research report on Monday, May 24th. They set an “outperform” rating on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. started coverage on shares of Privia Health Group in a report on Monday, May 24th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $40.00 price objective on the stock. Credit Suisse Group upped their target price on Privia Health Group from $44.00 to $57.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, June 30th. Truist assumed coverage on Privia Health Group in a report on Monday, May 24th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $40.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Truist Securities began coverage on Privia Health Group in a research report on Monday, May 24th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $40.00 price target for the company. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $45.33.

Shares of Privia Health Group stock opened at $41.63 on Friday. Privia Health Group has a 52 week low of $27.15 and a 52 week high of $50.77. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $38.29. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22, a quick ratio of 1.30 and a current ratio of 1.30.

In related news, major shareholder Pamplona Capital Partners Iii, sold 16,700,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $21.62, for a total value of $361,054,000.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website.

About Privia Health Group

Privia Health Group, Inc operates as a physician practice management and population health technology company in the United States. The company comprises regional medical groups, accountable care organizations, and specialty verticals. It offers technology and population health tools to enhance independent providers' workflows; management service organization that enables providers to reduce administrative work focus on their patients; single-TIN medical group that facilitates payer negotiation, clinical integration and alignment of financial incentives; physician-led accountable care organization, which engages patients, reduces inappropriate utilization, and enhances coordination and patient quality metrics to drive value-based care and transform the healthcare delivery system; and network for purchasers and payers.

