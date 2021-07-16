Q2 2021 EPS Estimates for Merck & Co., Inc. (NYSE:MRK) Cut by Truist Securiti

Merck & Co., Inc. (NYSE:MRK) – Analysts at Truist Securiti decreased their Q2 2021 EPS estimates for Merck & Co., Inc. in a research note issued on Tuesday, July 13th. Truist Securiti analyst G. Gilbert now expects that the company will post earnings per share of $1.40 for the quarter, down from their prior estimate of $1.58. Truist Securiti also issued estimates for Merck & Co., Inc.’s Q3 2021 earnings at $1.66 EPS, Q4 2021 earnings at $1.44 EPS, FY2021 earnings at $5.66 EPS, FY2022 earnings at $6.34 EPS, FY2023 earnings at $6.59 EPS, FY2024 earnings at $7.69 EPS and FY2025 earnings at $8.46 EPS.

Merck & Co., Inc. (NYSE:MRK) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, April 29th. The company reported $1.40 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.63 by ($0.23). Merck & Co., Inc. had a return on equity of 54.15% and a net margin of 14.64%. The company had revenue of $12.08 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $12.71 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $1.50 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up .2% on a year-over-year basis.

Several other research analysts have also issued reports on the stock. SVB Leerink reduced their target price on shares of Merck & Co., Inc. from $102.00 to $99.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, June 3rd. Truist Securities lowered their price target on Merck & Co., Inc. from $96.00 to $93.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Monday, June 7th. Argus restated a “hold” rating on shares of Merck & Co., Inc. in a report on Thursday, May 20th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their target price on Merck & Co., Inc. from $105.00 to $100.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, June 9th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $97.00.

Shares of NYSE MRK opened at $77.90 on Friday. Merck & Co., Inc. has a 12-month low of $71.71 and a 12-month high of $87.80. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $77.05. The firm has a market cap of $197.25 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.31, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.96 and a beta of 0.41. The company has a current ratio of 1.02, a quick ratio of 0.78 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.89.

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Sigma Planning Corp boosted its position in shares of Merck & Co., Inc. by 15.3% during the 1st quarter. Sigma Planning Corp now owns 73,515 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,667,000 after purchasing an additional 9,762 shares in the last quarter. Redpoint Investment Management Pty Ltd boosted its holdings in shares of Merck & Co., Inc. by 3.6% during the 1st quarter. Redpoint Investment Management Pty Ltd now owns 67,844 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,230,000 after buying an additional 2,377 shares in the last quarter. Alpha Cubed Investments LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Merck & Co., Inc. by 9.8% during the 1st quarter. Alpha Cubed Investments LLC now owns 263,991 shares of the company’s stock worth $20,351,000 after buying an additional 23,629 shares in the last quarter. Naples Global Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of Merck & Co., Inc. by 4.6% during the 1st quarter. Naples Global Advisors LLC now owns 81,214 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,261,000 after buying an additional 3,578 shares during the period. Finally, Boussard & Gavaudan Investment Management LLP bought a new stake in shares of Merck & Co., Inc. in the 1st quarter valued at $18,961,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 71.71% of the company’s stock.

In other news, EVP Frank Clyburn sold 19,324 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $78.32, for a total value of $1,513,455.68. 0.32% of the stock is owned by insiders.

The business also recently announced a dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, June 2nd. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 4th were issued a dividend of $0.65 per share. This represents a yield of 3.42%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, June 3rd. Merck & Co., Inc.’s payout ratio is presently 43.77%.

About Merck & Co., Inc.

Merck & Co, Inc operates as a healthcare company worldwide. It operates through two segments, Pharmaceutical and Animal Health segments. The Pharmaceutical segment offers human health pharmaceutical products in the areas of oncology, hospital acute care, immunology, neuroscience, virology, cardiovascular, diabetes, and women's health, as well as vaccine products.

