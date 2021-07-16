LiveRamp Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:RAMP) Shares Bought by Profund Advisors LLC

Profund Advisors LLC raised its holdings in LiveRamp Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:RAMP) by 5.8% in the first quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 6,698 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 369 shares during the quarter. Profund Advisors LLC’s holdings in LiveRamp were worth $347,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Wealthcare Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in LiveRamp in the first quarter valued at $26,000. Logan Capital Management Inc. acquired a new stake in LiveRamp in the first quarter valued at $39,000. Guinness Atkinson Asset Management Inc lifted its holdings in LiveRamp by 900.0% in the first quarter. Guinness Atkinson Asset Management Inc now owns 1,180 shares of the company’s stock valued at $61,000 after acquiring an additional 1,062 shares during the period. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio lifted its holdings in LiveRamp by 7.3% in the fourth quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 2,462 shares of the company’s stock valued at $180,000 after acquiring an additional 168 shares during the period. Finally, CIBC World Markets Inc. lifted its holdings in LiveRamp by 30.6% in the first quarter. CIBC World Markets Inc. now owns 4,020 shares of the company’s stock valued at $209,000 after acquiring an additional 942 shares during the period. 95.45% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

LiveRamp stock opened at $39.63 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $2.71 billion, a PE ratio of -29.14 and a beta of 1.14. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $46.36. LiveRamp Holdings, Inc. has a 52 week low of $38.86 and a 52 week high of $87.38.

LiveRamp (NYSE:RAMP) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 24th. The company reported $0.04 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.02 by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $119.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $116.21 million. LiveRamp had a negative return on equity of 7.92% and a negative net margin of 20.38%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 12.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business posted ($0.05) EPS. Equities analysts expect that LiveRamp Holdings, Inc. will post 0.06 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of brokerages have recently weighed in on RAMP. Craig Hallum dropped their price target on LiveRamp from $100.00 to $82.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, May 26th. Evercore ISI dropped their price target on LiveRamp from $93.00 to $75.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, May 26th. Zacks Investment Research cut LiveRamp from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 23rd. Finally, Needham & Company LLC restated a “buy” rating and issued a $77.00 price target on shares of LiveRamp in a research report on Thursday, July 1st. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $82.78.

LiveRamp Holdings, Inc, a technology company, provides enterprise data connectivity platform solutions in the United States, Europe, and the Asia-Pacific. The company offers RampID, a true people-based identifier that provides activation, measurement and analytics, identity, data collaboration, and data marketplace solutions.

