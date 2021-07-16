Profund Advisors LLC Has $342,000 Stock Position in Targa Resources Corp. (NYSE:TRGP)

Profund Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Targa Resources Corp. (NYSE:TRGP) by 32.0% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 10,758 shares of the pipeline company’s stock after buying an additional 2,608 shares during the period. Profund Advisors LLC’s holdings in Targa Resources were worth $342,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its position in Targa Resources by 11.2% during the first quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 2,650,661 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $84,159,000 after buying an additional 267,527 shares during the period. Russell Investments Group Ltd. increased its position in Targa Resources by 51.2% in the 1st quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 726,317 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $23,057,000 after purchasing an additional 246,014 shares during the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. increased its position in Targa Resources by 17.0% in the 4th quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 1,487,267 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $39,235,000 after purchasing an additional 215,872 shares during the last quarter. Sicart Associates LLC increased its position in Targa Resources by 50.7% in the 1st quarter. Sicart Associates LLC now owns 120,293 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $3,819,000 after purchasing an additional 40,453 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Wedbush Securities Inc. acquired a new position in Targa Resources in the 1st quarter worth about $317,000. 85.06% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In related news, Director Rene R. Joyce sold 21,425 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $36.69, for a total transaction of $786,083.25. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 225,130 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $8,260,019.70. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Joe Bob Perkins sold 6,796 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, April 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $35.01, for a total value of $237,927.96. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 630,002 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $22,056,370.02. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 136,221 shares of company stock valued at $5,550,211. 1.69% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

TRGP has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price objective on Targa Resources from $42.00 to $49.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, June 24th. Citigroup increased their price objective on Targa Resources from $37.00 to $45.00 in a report on Friday, May 7th. Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on Targa Resources from $52.00 to $57.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, June 18th. Raymond James increased their price objective on Targa Resources from $45.00 to $55.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Monday, June 14th. Finally, Wolfe Research raised Targa Resources from a “peer perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $37.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Wednesday, April 14th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, fifteen have given a buy rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the company. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $42.53.

Shares of TRGP opened at $41.98 on Friday. Targa Resources Corp. has a 1 year low of $13.08 and a 1 year high of $49.20. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.28, a quick ratio of 0.77 and a current ratio of 0.80. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $42.47. The firm has a market cap of $9.60 billion, a PE ratio of 51.62 and a beta of 3.05.

Targa Resources (NYSE:TRGP) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, May 6th. The pipeline company reported $0.53 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.15 by $0.38. Targa Resources had a return on equity of 5.53% and a net margin of 3.36%. The business had revenue of $3.63 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.62 billion. As a group, analysts anticipate that Targa Resources Corp. will post 1.25 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Targa Resources Corp., together with its subsidiary, Targa Resources Partners LP, owns, operates, acquires, and develops a portfolio of midstream energy assets in North America. It operates in two segments, Gathering and Processing, and Logistics and Transportation. The company engages in gathering, compressing, treating, processing, transporting, and selling natural gas; storing, fractionating, treating, transporting, and selling natural gas liquids (NGL) and NGL products, including services to liquefied petroleum gas exporters; and gathering, purchasing, storing, terminaling, and selling crude oil.

