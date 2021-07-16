Deckers Outdoor Co. (NYSE:DECK) Stake Lowered by Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio

Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio decreased its stake in Deckers Outdoor Co. (NYSE:DECK) by 7.5% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 3,696 shares of the textile maker’s stock after selling 299 shares during the period. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio’s holdings in Deckers Outdoor were worth $1,221,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in DECK. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. bought a new stake in Deckers Outdoor in the first quarter valued at $2,940,000. Lazard Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in Deckers Outdoor by 552.7% during the 4th quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 3,394 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $973,000 after purchasing an additional 2,874 shares during the period. Vontobel Holding Ltd. acquired a new position in Deckers Outdoor during the 4th quarter valued at about $860,000. Credit Suisse AG increased its stake in shares of Deckers Outdoor by 74.1% in the fourth quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 44,553 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $12,776,000 after purchasing an additional 18,958 shares during the period. Finally, Amalgamated Bank raised its holdings in shares of Deckers Outdoor by 0.9% during the fourth quarter. Amalgamated Bank now owns 4,619 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $1,325,000 after buying an additional 41 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 96.56% of the company’s stock.

Shares of DECK opened at $380.86 on Friday. The business has a 50-day moving average of $347.93. The stock has a market cap of $10.73 billion, a PE ratio of 28.65, a P/E/G ratio of 1.52 and a beta of 0.80. Deckers Outdoor Co. has a 1-year low of $192.58 and a 1-year high of $396.23.

Deckers Outdoor (NYSE:DECK) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, May 19th. The textile maker reported $1.18 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.58 by $0.60. Deckers Outdoor had a net margin of 15.03% and a return on equity of 28.64%. The company had revenue of $561.20 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $434.41 million. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.57 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 49.7% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts expect that Deckers Outdoor Co. will post 14.93 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Deckers Outdoor announced that its board has initiated a share repurchase program on Thursday, May 20th that authorizes the company to repurchase $750.00 million in shares. This repurchase authorization authorizes the textile maker to buy up to 8.6% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase programs are often an indication that the company’s leadership believes its shares are undervalued.

In other Deckers Outdoor news, COO David E. Lafitte sold 500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $339.93, for a total transaction of $169,965.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer now directly owns 27,682 shares in the company, valued at approximately $9,409,942.26. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CEO David Powers sold 2,225 shares of Deckers Outdoor stock in a transaction dated Friday, July 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $387.68, for a total value of $862,588.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 105,479 shares in the company, valued at approximately $40,892,098.72. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 3,225 shares of company stock worth $1,226,393. Corporate insiders own 1.33% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts recently commented on DECK shares. Stifel Nicolaus raised their target price on Deckers Outdoor from $400.00 to $425.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, May 21st. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Deckers Outdoor from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $363.00 price objective on the stock. in a research note on Tuesday, May 4th. Jefferies Financial Group increased their target price on shares of Deckers Outdoor from $436.00 to $444.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 1st. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Telsey Advisory Group boosted their price target on shares of Deckers Outdoor from $355.00 to $375.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, May 17th. Finally, Robert W. Baird increased their price objective on shares of Deckers Outdoor from $415.00 to $440.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, June 14th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the company. Deckers Outdoor has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $372.47.

Deckers Outdoor Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, designs, markets, and distributes footwear, apparel, and accessories for casual lifestyle use and high-performance activities. The company offers premium footwear, apparel, and accessories under the UGG brand name; sandals, shoes, and boots under the Teva brand name; and relaxed casual shoes and sandals under the Sanuk brand name.

