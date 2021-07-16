Profund Advisors LLC Raises Stock Position in AutoNation, Inc. (NYSE:AN)

Profund Advisors LLC increased its stake in AutoNation, Inc. (NYSE:AN) by 21.7% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 3,864 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 688 shares during the quarter. Profund Advisors LLC’s holdings in AutoNation were worth $360,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Lazard Asset Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of AutoNation by 16.8% during the fourth quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 1,264 shares of the company’s stock worth $88,000 after buying an additional 182 shares in the last quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV purchased a new stake in shares of AutoNation during the fourth quarter worth $448,000. Eaton Vance Management grew its holdings in shares of AutoNation by 18.3% during the fourth quarter. Eaton Vance Management now owns 30,958 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,161,000 after buying an additional 4,779 shares in the last quarter. Credit Suisse AG grew its holdings in shares of AutoNation by 3.5% during the fourth quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 103,008 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,189,000 after buying an additional 3,506 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio grew its holdings in shares of AutoNation by 49.7% during the fourth quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 33,254 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,321,000 after buying an additional 11,040 shares in the last quarter. 58.04% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

In other news, EVP Marc G. Cannon sold 1,667 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, April 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $100.00, for a total value of $166,700.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 15,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,500,000. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Michael J. Jackson sold 68,894 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $101.82, for a total value of $7,014,787.08. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 278,137 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $28,319,909.34. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 557,732 shares of company stock worth $57,834,180 over the last quarter. 1.50% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on AN shares. Truist upped their target price on shares of AutoNation from $80.00 to $100.00 in a report on Wednesday, April 21st. Truist Securities boosted their price target on shares of AutoNation from $80.00 to $100.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 21st. Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on shares of AutoNation from $60.00 to $65.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 22nd. Finally, Benchmark raised shares of AutoNation from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $120.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, April 28th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $82.88.

Shares of AN opened at $103.39 on Friday. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $99.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56, a current ratio of 1.02 and a quick ratio of 0.39. AutoNation, Inc. has a 1 year low of $43.58 and a 1 year high of $107.67. The firm has a market capitalization of $8.32 billion, a PE ratio of 11.68, a PEG ratio of 0.52 and a beta of 1.63.

AutoNation (NYSE:AN) last released its earnings results on Monday, April 19th. The company reported $2.79 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.80 by $0.99. AutoNation had a net margin of 3.95% and a return on equity of 24.22%. The firm had revenue of $5.90 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.03 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.91 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 26.5% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts forecast that AutoNation, Inc. will post 10.15 EPS for the current year.

AutoNation, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates as an automotive retailer in the United States. The company operates through three segments: Domestic, Import, and Premium Luxury. It offers a range of automotive products and services, including new and used vehicles; and parts and services, such as automotive repair and maintenance, and wholesale parts and collision services.

