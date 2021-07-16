Stephens Inc. AR Makes New Investment in Sterling Bancorp (NYSE:STL)

Stephens Inc. AR bought a new position in Sterling Bancorp (NYSE:STL) during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor bought 10,617 shares of the financial services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $244,000.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of STL. BlackRock Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Sterling Bancorp by 6.1% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 17,023,041 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $391,871,000 after buying an additional 986,117 shares during the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its holdings in shares of Sterling Bancorp by 2.7% in the 1st quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 10,943,234 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $251,917,000 after buying an additional 289,094 shares during the last quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Sterling Bancorp by 19.6% in the 1st quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 3,327,268 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $76,594,000 after buying an additional 546,350 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank bought a new position in shares of Sterling Bancorp in the 4th quarter worth $44,872,000. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Sterling Bancorp by 2.0% in the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 2,309,386 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $53,162,000 after buying an additional 44,944 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 84.51% of the company’s stock.

In other Sterling Bancorp news, CEO Jack L. Kopnisky sold 25,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $25.31, for a total value of $632,750.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 518,388 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $13,120,400.28. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, insider Thomas X. Geisel sold 3,974 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, April 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $25.48, for a total transaction of $101,257.52. 1.06% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

STL stock opened at $22.45 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17, a quick ratio of 0.92 and a current ratio of 0.92. Sterling Bancorp has a 52 week low of $9.83 and a 52 week high of $27.22. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $25.38. The company has a market cap of $4.33 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.39 and a beta of 1.70.

Sterling Bancorp (NYSE:STL) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, April 18th. The financial services provider reported $0.51 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.46 by $0.05. The business had revenue of $253.39 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $248.35 million. Sterling Bancorp had a net margin of 28.38% and a return on equity of 7.69%. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.47 EPS. As a group, equities analysts predict that Sterling Bancorp will post 2 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 14th. Shareholders of record on Friday, April 30th were issued a $0.07 dividend. This represents a $0.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.25%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, April 29th. Sterling Bancorp’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 23.33%.

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on the stock. B. Riley reissued a “neutral” rating and issued a $26.00 price target on shares of Sterling Bancorp in a report on Monday, April 26th. Maxim Group increased their price target on shares of Sterling Bancorp from $24.00 to $30.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 20th. Janney Montgomery Scott reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and set a $25.00 target price on shares of Sterling Bancorp in a report on Monday, April 26th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Sterling Bancorp from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 11th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $25.71.

Sterling Bancorp operates as the bank holding company for Sterling National Bank that provides various banking products and services to commercial, consumer, and municipal clients in the United States. The company accepts deposit products, including interest and non-interest checking, savings, money market, time, and demand deposits, as well as certificates of deposit.

