BlackRock Floating Rate Income Trust (NYSE:BGT) Shares Sold by MML Investors Services LLC

MML Investors Services LLC decreased its position in BlackRock Floating Rate Income Trust (NYSE:BGT) by 1.1% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 76,716 shares of the investment management company’s stock after selling 833 shares during the period. MML Investors Services LLC’s holdings in BlackRock Floating Rate Income Trust were worth $960,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Guggenheim Capital LLC grew its holdings in BlackRock Floating Rate Income Trust by 8.5% in the first quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC now owns 370,101 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $4,630,000 after purchasing an additional 28,986 shares during the last quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. boosted its stake in shares of BlackRock Floating Rate Income Trust by 2.6% during the first quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. now owns 152,541 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $1,908,000 after acquiring an additional 3,830 shares during the last quarter. Botty Investors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of BlackRock Floating Rate Income Trust during the first quarter valued at $51,000. Moors & Cabot Inc. boosted its stake in shares of BlackRock Floating Rate Income Trust by 47.3% during the first quarter. Moors & Cabot Inc. now owns 44,386 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $556,000 after acquiring an additional 14,262 shares during the last quarter. Finally, UBS Group AG boosted its stake in shares of BlackRock Floating Rate Income Trust by 0.5% during the first quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 205,230 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $2,568,000 after acquiring an additional 963 shares during the last quarter.

BGT opened at $12.90 on Friday. BlackRock Floating Rate Income Trust has a 52 week low of $10.95 and a 52 week high of $13.45. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $12.77.

The business also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 30th. Investors of record on Thursday, July 15th will be paid a dividend of $0.0647 per share. This represents a $0.78 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 6.02%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, July 14th.

About BlackRock Floating Rate Income Trust

BlackRock Floating Rate Income Trust is a close ended fixed income mutual fund launched by BlackRoack Inc The fund is co-managed by BlackRock Advisors, LLC and BlackRock Financial Management, Inc It invests in the fixed income markets across the globe while focusing on the United States. The fund invests in bonds of companies operating across diversified sectors.

