Diversified Healthcare Trust (NASDAQ:DHC) Announces $0.01 Quarterly Dividend

Diversified Healthcare Trust (NASDAQ:DHC) declared a quarterly dividend on Friday, July 16th, investing.com reports. Stockholders of record on Monday, July 26th will be paid a dividend of 0.01 per share by the real estate investment trust on Thursday, August 19th. This represents a $0.04 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.96%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, July 23rd.

Diversified Healthcare Trust stock opened at $4.16 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.37, a current ratio of 1.37 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.49. The company has a fifty day moving average of $3.91. The firm has a market cap of $991.20 million, a PE ratio of -4.57, a P/E/G ratio of 2.94 and a beta of 1.41. Diversified Healthcare Trust has a 1 year low of $2.85 and a 1 year high of $5.58.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Diversified Healthcare Trust from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, May 17th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the stock. Diversified Healthcare Trust has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $4.45.

In other Diversified Healthcare Trust news, Director John L. Harrington sold 26,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, May 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $3.90, for a total value of $103,350.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website . Also, Director John L. Harrington sold 19,500 shares of Diversified Healthcare Trust stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $3.62, for a total value of $70,590.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . 1.29% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Diversified Healthcare Trust Company Profile

DHC is a real estate investment trust, or REIT, that owns medical office and life science properties, senior living communities and wellness centers throughout the United States. DHC is managed by the operating subsidiary of The RMR Group Inc, an alternative asset management company that is headquartered in Newton, MA.

