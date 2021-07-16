Cairn Energy (OTCMKTS:CRNCY) Earns Hold Rating from Analysts at Jefferies Financial Group

Investment analysts at Jefferies Financial Group started coverage on shares of Cairn Energy (OTCMKTS:CRNCY) in a research note issued to investors on Friday, The Fly reports. The firm set a “hold” rating on the energy company’s stock.

A number of other equities research analysts have also commented on the company. HSBC upgraded Cairn Energy from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, May 24th. Berenberg Bank lowered Cairn Energy from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 30th. Morgan Stanley reaffirmed an “equal weight” rating on shares of Cairn Energy in a report on Tuesday, June 22nd. Zacks Investment Research lowered Cairn Energy from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday, June 18th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity raised shares of Cairn Energy from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, June 23rd. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $5.75.

Get Cairn Energy alerts:

Shares of CRNCY opened at $4.16 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $1.04 billion, a PE ratio of -10.40 and a beta of 2.10. Cairn Energy has a 12-month low of $3.64 and a 12-month high of $6.87. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $4.60. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17, a current ratio of 4.64 and a quick ratio of 4.55.

Cairn Energy PLC operates as an independent oil and gas exploration, development, and production company. It holds a portfolio of exploration, development, and production assets in the United Kingdom, Israel, Mauritania, Cote d'Ivoire, Mexico, and Suriname. The company was founded in 1980 and is headquartered in Edinburgh, the United Kingdom.

Read More: Quiet Period Expirations

Receive News & Ratings for Cairn Energy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Cairn Energy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.