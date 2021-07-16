Zacks Investment Research Lowers PQ Group (NYSE:PQG) to Hold

Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of PQ Group (NYSE:PQG) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report released on Tuesday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “PQ Group Holdings Inc. is an integrated, provider of catalysts, specialty materials and chemicals and services. It operates primarily in North America, Europe, South America and Asia. The company serves refinery, emissions control and petrochemical industries. PQ Group Holdings Inc. is based in MALVERN, United States. “

PQG has been the subject of a number of other reports. Morgan Stanley increased their target price on PQ Group from $13.00 to $15.00 and gave the stock an equal weight rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 4th. KeyCorp increased their price objective on shares of PQ Group from $18.00 to $21.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a research note on Monday, March 15th. CL King raised their target price on shares of PQ Group from $19.00 to $20.50 and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Monday, May 17th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group reiterated an outperform rating and set a $19.00 price target on shares of PQ Group in a report on Monday, March 15th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average target price of $18.25.

PQ Group stock opened at $14.94 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.18, a current ratio of 1.92 and a quick ratio of 1.66. The firm has a market cap of $2.05 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.09 and a beta of 0.84. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $15.59. PQ Group has a 1 year low of $9.78 and a 1 year high of $18.90.

PQ Group (NYSE:PQG) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, May 6th. The company reported $0.04 earnings per share for the quarter. PQ Group had a positive return on equity of 9.67% and a negative net margin of 17.03%. The firm had revenue of $126.60 million for the quarter. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.05 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up .8% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts expect that PQ Group will post 0.37 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, major shareholder Ccmp Capital, Lp sold 1,224,602 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $13.44, for a total transaction of $16,458,650.88. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Kyle D. Vann purchased 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, April 29th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $14.01 per share, with a total value of $140,100.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now owns 121,543 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,702,817.43. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 3.23% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. boosted its position in shares of PQ Group by 0.6% in the fourth quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 255,242 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,640,000 after acquiring an additional 1,475 shares during the period. Nuveen Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in PQ Group by 31.0% in the 4th quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 250,353 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,570,000 after purchasing an additional 59,192 shares during the period. Cardinal Capital Management LLC CT acquired a new position in shares of PQ Group during the 4th quarter worth approximately $8,079,000. Rhumbline Advisers increased its holdings in shares of PQ Group by 12.7% during the fourth quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 63,368 shares of the company’s stock worth $904,000 after purchasing an additional 7,122 shares during the period. Finally, Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. raised its position in shares of PQ Group by 39.2% in the fourth quarter. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. now owns 64,549 shares of the company’s stock valued at $920,000 after buying an additional 18,182 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 69.56% of the company’s stock.

PQ Group Holdings Inc provides specialty catalysts, chemicals, and services in the United States, the Netherlands, the United Kingdom, and internationally. The company operates through three segments: Refining Services, Catalysts, and Performance Chemicals. The Refining Services segment offers sulfuric acid recycling and end-to-end logistics services to produce alkylate; and virgin sulfuric acid for water treatment, mining, and industrial applications.

